The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
Kirby Smart makes bold prediction to Georgia fans after national title
Georgia is the king of college football for the second straight year after hammering TCU in a historic 65-7 rout to win the national championship. In the melee after the victory, Smart was spotted running around the field and past a group of Georgia fans, appearing to make a very bold prediction. ...
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Twitter reacts to Stetson Bennett's curtain call with Georgia football
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was a key part of the Bulldogs’ dominant national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Bennett finished the national championship with six total touchdowns and 343 total yards. Bennett and Georgia are back-to-back national champions. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia, walked on...
Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams
The Crimson Tide coach felt that his program was better than this year’s runner-up to college football’s champion.
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA QB Stetson Bennett thrills fans at restaurant
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since winning back-to-back national championships, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, visited his favorite fast food joint in Athens on Thursday with hundreds of cheering fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bulldog legend. “There’s like a line all the way...
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
