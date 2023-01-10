ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs secured their second consecutive national title with a dominant 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Georgia became the first repeat national champion since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. Georgia completed the SEC gauntlet with an unblemished record and then used an improbable comeback against Ohio State to advance to their second straight title game. Monday's victory marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs CFB championship gear here.
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA QB Stetson Bennett thrills fans at restaurant

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since winning back-to-back national championships, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, visited his favorite fast food joint in Athens on Thursday with hundreds of cheering fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bulldog legend. “There’s like a line all the way...
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
