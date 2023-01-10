ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Mane Accused Of Not Paying For Big Scarr’s Funeral, Keyshia Ka’oir Provides Receipts

By Martin Berrios
 3 days ago

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

A man associated with Big Scarr is claiming Gucci Mane did not pay for his funeral but the Trap God has come with receipts.

As spotted on XXL Magazine, Mr. Zone 6’s reputation came under heavy criticism over his late artist’s home going ceremony. The young talent accidently died from an alleged overdose Dec. 22, 2022. Immediately after his untimely passing, Gucci offered to pay for his funeral services in an effort to offer financial relief to his family. Last week, Quezz Ruthless, Scarr’s little brother, took to social media to allege that Gucci didn’t come through as he promised.

“Them people called your phone to see if you was gon’ pay for the funeral, you blocked them,” Quezz claimed. “That’s not real. On God, that’s not real. That ain’t straight…You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some ‘Love Live him.’ You aint’ do nothing.”

Ruthless also alleges that Gucci asked for the 1017 chains he gifted Scarr back. “You ain’t getting them chains back,” Quezz continued. “You can’t get them chains. It’s no way you getting them chains. It ain’t no way that’s happening. Come on, now. You tripping, cuz. Thought we was just gon’ let that go? No. It’s over with. You played. And we don’t need your money to pay for his funeral. He was gon’ get buried either way. It’s just the point that you supposed to be his CEO. And you supposed to be this, this and that, and you done lied like that. How do you even feel real with yourself?”

But it seems that Gucci did pay $20,000 for Scarr’s funeral. Shortly after Quezz’s rant Keyshia Ka’oir shared receipts of two $10,000 payments to the funeral home saying “PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO FUNERAL HOME! Leave my husband alone.” She also alleges that she and Gucci Mane sent flowers and did not receive a thank you from Scarr’s family. Scarr’s sister, Alexandra Woods, saw the receipts and downplayed their efforts saying “That 10K ain’t help with nothing but obituaries and flowers, boo,” on Instagram Live.

Gucci Mane has yet to formally respond.

Photo: Prince Williams

The post Gucci Mane Accused Of Not Paying For Big Scarr's Funeral, Keyshia Ka'oir Provides Receipts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Related
XXL Mag

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Deb Antney Says OJ Da Juiceman Is A “Real Street Guy,” Gucci Mane Isn’t

The music manager is also denying claims made by OJ last year. Deb Antney is speaking out against one of her former clients. In a recent press run, the music manager responds to some past claims from OJ Da Juiceman. Last year, the “Make the Trap Say Aye” rapper made...
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Complex

Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Proves He Helped Pay for Big Scarr’s Funeral, Late Rapper’s Dad Shares Gratitude

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir says he paid five figures toward funeral costs for 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, despite recent claims to the contrary. The rising Memphis artist died last month at age 22, and Gucci was among those to share tributes to him. Scarr was signed to Gucci’s record label, but his brother, artist Quezz Ruthless, said the 1017 founder was ghosting Scarr’s family over funeral expenses. Sister Alexandra Woods furthered the allegations, also saying Guwop asked for Scarr’s 1017 chains back after he died of an accidental overdose.
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
TMZ.com

YFN Lucci Denies Report He's Testifying in Young Thug's YSL Case

YFN Lucci is not a witness to be used against Young Thug in his RICO case ... this according to the rapper's attorney. YFN Lucci’s attorneym Drew Findling, tells TMZ … Rayshawn Bennett, AKA Lucci, has not been named as a witness in the YSL case, whatsoever. He makes it clear that Lucci has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney's office or any of the party's regarding the YSL case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
BlackAmericaWeb

7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will

Back in September, the Hip-Hop world lost renowned “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who died at age 59 of causes still yet to be determined while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Now, the late West Coast rapper’s assets are set to be divided between seven of his reported 10 children. According to Mirror, Coolio, whose […] The post 7 Of Coolio’s Children To Inherit His Estate After Rapper Passes Away Without A Will appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE

Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
hotnewhiphop.com

Keith Murray Claims He Saw Suge Knight Slap Diddy

The New York MC went on to defend Puff’s toughness and gave a very vivid account of what happened. After so many years of history, rappers took it upon themselves to share the genre’s tales with as much vigor and vividness as possible. At least, that seems to be the mission for Keith Murray, who gave an animated account of the time when Suge Knight allegedly slapped Diddy. Moreover, the New York rapper sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue where he made such claims. Moreover, it’s not his first claim regarding Bad Boy Records.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post

6ix9ine called out Gunna in response to his first Instagram post since taking a plea deal. 6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.
hypebeast.com

Details For Gangsta Boo's Celebration of Life and Funeral Announced

The dates and locations of Gangsta Boo‘s memorial service and funeral have been announced by Drumma Boy. The producer took to social media to unveil the news, revealing a January 13 date for the late rapper’s Celebration of Life in her home of Memphis, Tennessee and a January 14 date for her funeral which will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…” Drumma boy wrote in the caption. “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence.”
SOUTHAVEN, MS
