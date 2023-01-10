ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Zacks.com

5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
Fortune

A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates

The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
CNBC

European stocks close at highest level since April 2022 after U.S. inflation print

European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. Retail stocks led the gains, up nearly 2%, while chemicals and healthcare stocks were both down around 0.1%. The December CPI report was in line with economist...
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Jan. 10, 2023: Rates Slip

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates shrank over the last week. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trailed off. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, notched higher. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked...
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Jan. 9, 2023: Rates Slide

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline significantly over the last seven days. The average rate for 10-year fixed refinances also tumbled. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds...
msn.com

Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street tech bulls are counting on the industry’s megacap stocks to move higher before long and jump start a rebound in the S&P 500. The hope is that the Federal Reserve is coming close to wrapping up its inflation-fighting campaign, and that tech, the group that’s suffered the most from interest-rate hikes, will recover. The prospect, while still not imminent, came a step closer to reality Friday when the latest employment report showed a deceleration in wage growth, which the Fed is looking for as a sign of progress in its inflation battle. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index had its best day since Nov. 30. The gauge extended gains Monday, rising 1.9% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 9, 2023: Major Rate Decreases

While a closely followed mortgage rate trended down, rates in general were varied over the last seven days. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates made gains, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage climbed. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...

