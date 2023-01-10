Read full article on original website
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates
The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
msn.com
Goldman Sachs Outlines Expectations For S&P 500: Where Will Index Be On Dec. 31, 2023?
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) outlined its perception of recessionary risks and positioning in the market, along with sharing base case scenarios for U.S. equity returns in the event of a recession, during a strategy call on Tuesday. What Happened: The investment bank has estimated the risk of a...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Mixed, Dollar Slides, Yields Tumble Amid Inflation Focus
Stocks end mixed amid improving inflation prospects heading into the fourth quarter earnings season.
CNBC
European stocks close at highest level since April 2022 after U.S. inflation print
European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. Retail stocks led the gains, up nearly 2%, while chemicals and healthcare stocks were both down around 0.1%. The December CPI report was in line with economist...
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Jan. 10, 2023: Rates Slip
A couple of closely followed mortgage rates shrank over the last week. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trailed off. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, notched higher. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked...
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Jan. 9, 2023: Rates Slide
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline significantly over the last seven days. The average rate for 10-year fixed refinances also tumbled. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds...
Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.
msn.com
Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street tech bulls are counting on the industry’s megacap stocks to move higher before long and jump start a rebound in the S&P 500. The hope is that the Federal Reserve is coming close to wrapping up its inflation-fighting campaign, and that tech, the group that’s suffered the most from interest-rate hikes, will recover. The prospect, while still not imminent, came a step closer to reality Friday when the latest employment report showed a deceleration in wage growth, which the Fed is looking for as a sign of progress in its inflation battle. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index had its best day since Nov. 30. The gauge extended gains Monday, rising 1.9% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 9, 2023: Major Rate Decreases
While a closely followed mortgage rate trended down, rates in general were varied over the last seven days. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates made gains, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage climbed. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
