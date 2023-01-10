DAYTON, Ohio — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023 as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The museum will commemorate the milestone with events and exhibits that celebrate its humble beginnings as a small engine study lab at McCook Field, through its growth to more than 19 indoor acres housing more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts, museum officials said.

