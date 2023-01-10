Read full article on original website
Picture of the Day: Formation flight to Fredericksburg
Greg Young submitted this photo and note: “This is a Navion two-ship flight from our base at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport (KDWH) to the Navion fly-in at Gillespie County Airport (T82) in Fredericksburg, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2022. My hangar mate, Kevin Domingue, is lead and I’m flying wing to get some air-to-air shots of my new bubble canopy.”
Air Force Museum: 100 years and counting
DAYTON, Ohio — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023 as the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. The museum will commemorate the milestone with events and exhibits that celebrate its humble beginnings as a small engine study lab at McCook Field, through its growth to more than 19 indoor acres housing more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts, museum officials said.
Near miss as pilot lands on grass next to runway instead of runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. My student and I were doing...
New group advocates for GA at KSAV
A redevelopment project at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) in Georgia has become the impetus for a new organization: The Savannah Area Aviation Association (SAAA). The airport’s master plan includes the Southeast Quadrant Redevelopment Project, which impacts general aviation (GA) tenants occupying shadeports, T-hangars, and community hangars. These plans proceeded...
Unleaded fuels increase risk of misfueling
As unleaded avgas makes it to general aviation airports, there’s an increased risk of your airplane getting the wrong fuel. Addressing that risk early is the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), an association that represents aviation service businesses, such as FBOs. NATA has updated its Safety 1st General Aviation Misfueling Prevention Program, a free, online training resource for pilots, line service professionals, and others involved in aircraft refueling.
