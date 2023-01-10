ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India to spend $320 million to promote homegrown payments network

New Delhi approved a plan Wednesday to spend $318.4 million for the promotion of RuPay debit cards and low-value person-to-merchant transactions on UPI during the period of current financial year ending in March 2023. “Under the said scheme, acquiring banks will be provided financial incentive, for promoting Point-of-Sale (PoS) and...
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
Millennial-Targeted BNPL May Help Digital Banks Retain Customers

Bank-backed BNPL may be a hook for digital-only institutions to lure millennials away from more traditional mainstays. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans from FinTechs such as Klarna and Affirm are gaining popularity as shoppers seek alternative financing to avoid rising credit card interest rates. However, PYMNTS research has found that 70% of current BNPL users say they would be interested in BNPL plans offered by their banks. Millennials are more interested in bank-backed BNPL payment plans than any other generation.
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel

Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others

Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market

“If you can’t beat them, join them” is the approach traditional banks in Kenya are adopting as they seek a greater slice of the mobile money market dominated by Safaricom’s M-Pesa service. Because of its widespread adoption by small businesses and individuals in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, DR...
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge

XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
Meta’s main content moderation partner in Africa shuts down operations

This comes months after Sama and Meta were sued in the East African country for union busting and exploitation, and just weeks after another lawsuit called for Meta to increase its content moderation capacity in Kenya. Following the announcement by Sama, 200 employees, representing 3% of its team, will be...

