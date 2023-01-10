Bank-backed BNPL may be a hook for digital-only institutions to lure millennials away from more traditional mainstays. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans from FinTechs such as Klarna and Affirm are gaining popularity as shoppers seek alternative financing to avoid rising credit card interest rates. However, PYMNTS research has found that 70% of current BNPL users say they would be interested in BNPL plans offered by their banks. Millennials are more interested in bank-backed BNPL payment plans than any other generation.

