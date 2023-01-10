Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
India to spend $320 million to promote homegrown payments network
New Delhi approved a plan Wednesday to spend $318.4 million for the promotion of RuPay debit cards and low-value person-to-merchant transactions on UPI during the period of current financial year ending in March 2023. “Under the said scheme, acquiring banks will be provided financial incentive, for promoting Point-of-Sale (PoS) and...
cryptoglobe.com
Molecular Group Announce the Establishment of Its New Investment Company XMG Capital in Singapore
Singapore, Singapore, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire. Molecular Group, a leading investment firm based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new investment company, XMG Capital. Located in Singapore, a hub for the rapidly growing blockchain industry, XMG Capital will focus on investing in high-quality blockchain projects, equity, tokens, and Web 3.0 technologies in the payment sector. The company will also explore opportunities in the wider fintech space.
Millennial-Targeted BNPL May Help Digital Banks Retain Customers
Bank-backed BNPL may be a hook for digital-only institutions to lure millennials away from more traditional mainstays. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans from FinTechs such as Klarna and Affirm are gaining popularity as shoppers seek alternative financing to avoid rising credit card interest rates. However, PYMNTS research has found that 70% of current BNPL users say they would be interested in BNPL plans offered by their banks. Millennials are more interested in bank-backed BNPL payment plans than any other generation.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Twitter Singapore Staff Get Email With 5PM Deadline To Vacate Office And Work From Home
Twist and turns for Twitter staff isn’t ending since Elon Musk became the owner and CEO of the company. What Happened: After having to deal with smelly bathrooms and many unpleasant things, Twitter employees at the Singapore office have now been asked to empty their desks and vacate the premises, reported Bloomberg.
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
9 of the fastest-growing industries to start a business, according to the founders of Ritual, Feed, and Kaiyo
Founders surveyed by Insider said AI technology, healthcare, wellness, and cannabis were among the industries poised to gain market value in 2023.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
TechCrunch
Data observability startup Metaplane lands investment from YC, others
Observability tools to capture and analyze IT tool data aren’t new — and these days, they’re raising a respectable amount of capital. Monte Carlo, whose platform uses machine learning to infer what data looks like and assess its impact, became a unicorn last May with $135 million in funding. Rival Cribl confirmed its unicorn status with a new round of funding — $150 million — also in May. Other observability vendors with substantial backing behind them include Manta, Observe, Better Stack, Coralogix and Unravel Data.
CNBC
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
geekwire.com
Microsoft looks to tighten ties with OpenAI through potential $10B investment and new integrations
A potential $10 billion investment by Microsoft in OpenAI would strengthen the tech giant’s partnership with the ChatGPT maker as it eyes new integrations that leverage breakthroughs from the AI powerhouse. The possible deal, currently the subject of negotiations between the companies, would value OpenAI at $29 billion, with...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
TechCrunch
Sam Bankman-Fried launches Substack: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away’
In a post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview,” Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence surrounding the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019 that went on to raise $2 billion in funding and achieve a valuation of a staggering $32 billion. He wrote:. I didn’t steal...
Quartz
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market
“If you can’t beat them, join them” is the approach traditional banks in Kenya are adopting as they seek a greater slice of the mobile money market dominated by Safaricom’s M-Pesa service. Because of its widespread adoption by small businesses and individuals in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, DR...
ChatGPT could be a 'game changer' for Microsoft that turns it into a core AI stock as it mulls a $10 billion investment into OpenAI, Wedbush says
"ChatGPT a potential game changer for MSFT," according to a note from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft already invested $1 billion in parent OpenAI back in 2019, and it's reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion. "This strategic investment is a smart poker move in this AI arms race...
ambcrypto.com
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
TechCrunch
Meta’s main content moderation partner in Africa shuts down operations
This comes months after Sama and Meta were sued in the East African country for union busting and exploitation, and just weeks after another lawsuit called for Meta to increase its content moderation capacity in Kenya. Following the announcement by Sama, 200 employees, representing 3% of its team, will be...
Today Explained: Is ChatGPT Parent OpenAI the Next Google?
"Microsoft is reportedly looking to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, which would place the value of the company at $29 billion. Investors believe the new technology company could change the world as Google did."
