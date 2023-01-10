POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Eddie Mae Herron Center will hold its annual MLK Day Walk on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. located at 1708 Archer Street. According to a news release, it will start at the Eddie Mae Herron Center and go to the Randolph County Courthouse for community pictures and prayer. From there, it will lead to Marr Street Productions for program, music, and food.

POCAHONTAS, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO