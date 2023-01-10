Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Kait 8
Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Sheriff...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Third suspect arrested in home invasion, shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested an 18-year-old man suspected in a November home burglary that sent one person to a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound. Jonathan Stewart of Paragould was booked into the Greene County Detention Center Tuesday, Jan. 10, on five counts of aggravated robbery and five counts of theft of property.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Kait 8
Honoring Qubilah Jones’ legacy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial service was held for Qubilah Jones on December 14 at Arkansas State University. She died on December 31, 2022, after she had been battling Lymphedema since 2009. She didn’t let that stop her from working for the community. It’s something that fell in line with one of her catchphrases, “be intentional”.
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
Kait 8
County continues to see out-of-season thefts
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office expected the number of petty crimes to fall. However, two weeks into 2023, the numbers are still high. Region 8 News has been tracking a string of break-ins in Jonesboro, where over 30...
Kait 8
Pocahontas to host annual MLK Day walk
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Eddie Mae Herron Center will hold its annual MLK Day Walk on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. located at 1708 Archer Street. According to a news release, it will start at the Eddie Mae Herron Center and go to the Randolph County Courthouse for community pictures and prayer. From there, it will lead to Marr Street Productions for program, music, and food.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
Kait 8
Luncheon to honor historic hero
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon. The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Comments / 6