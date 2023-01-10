Read full article on original website
Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found
WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
Lima News
City to host mowers’ info meeting
LIMA — The City of Lima will be hosting a mowing expo from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event will be held at Lima Senior High Cafeteria, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. The goal of the event is to give information to contractors before the mowing season.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Lima's Veteran's Court highlighted during Lima Noon Sertoma Luncheon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A panel shared a different perspectives on a veteran's journey to recovery. Magistrate Judge John Payne shared the progress of Lima's Veteran's Court, and the different services they offer to help veterans down the path of recovery who are dealing with PTSD and other mental health struggles. Payne also brought a member who went through the court itself and is now helping others, all in an effort to showcase the importance of the court to the local area.
Teen charged as adult in August stabbing
A 17-year-old boy is now charged as an adult in a summer stabbing that left another juvenile in critical condition, according to Allen Superior Court records.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Approves $107K Grant for LPD Body Camera System Upgrades
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council resumes their regular sessions Monday night as they hold their first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Lima City Council approved legislation that permits the city to accept just over $107,000 from the State of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program. The money awarded through this grant will be used to make upgrades to the body camera system that the Lima Police Department is currently using. The current system is several years old and needs these upgrades to better serve Lima.
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Daily Advocate
December crash on US 127 turns fatal
GREENVILLE — On Dec. 17, 2022 Darke County deputies, along with Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident with injuries involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car.
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
Mercer County Sheriff announces intent to retire
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.
peakofohio.com
Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
cwcolumbus.com
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
hometownstations.com
OSHP troopers in Auglaize County recover a missing and endangered child from Michigan
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A missing child from Marysville, Michigan turned into a local story when the child was recovered in Auglaize County last night. At 6 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a description of the vehicle of an individual believed to be transporting a missing and endangered child. Just before 9 p.m., Wapakoneta Post state troopers stopped a vehicle matching that description in Auglaize County and initiated a traffic stop. The child was found in the vehicle, unharmed, and taken back to Michigan. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges in Marysville, Michigan.
Lima News
Bringing him home: Missing Lima WWII airman found
LIMA — The images of flag-draped coffins bringing deceased soldiers home from war can often bring out intense emotion, especially from members of the military and their families. However, as grief-filled as those moments can be, losing a soldier and not having a body to lay to rest can add even more pain and heartache for families.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Incident
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton police early Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers were dispatched to Hardin Memorial Hospital for a possible domestic incident. After investigating, Junior R. Miller was arrested. He is currently being held in the Multi-County Jail in...
hometownstations.com
Food stamp benefits are set to be scaled back in March
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Food stamp benefits are set to be scaled back to pre-pandemic levels, which could signal a return to the workforce. According to Ohio Means Jobs, increased benefits that were implemented during the pandemic will soon be rolling back to the average monthly amount starting at the end of February 2023. The change is coming not only to Allen County but nationwide. Some people were reportedly getting up to $400 in food stamp benefits, but that number will slowly be scaled back to the normal amount of less than $100.
