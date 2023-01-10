LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council resumes their regular sessions Monday night as they hold their first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Lima City Council approved legislation that permits the city to accept just over $107,000 from the State of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program. The money awarded through this grant will be used to make upgrades to the body camera system that the Lima Police Department is currently using. The current system is several years old and needs these upgrades to better serve Lima.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO