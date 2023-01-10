ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
SELMA, AL
In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WMC) - An iconic West Coast burger shop is expanding into Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger announced it will open an Eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, as it plans to open future restaurants in the state. Governor Bill Lee made the announcement welcoming the chain on Tuesday. Currently, In-N-Out...
TENNESSEE STATE
VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down. A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.
GEORGIA STATE
Man arrested after police chase leaving 5-month-old injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop led to a police chase that ended in multiple injuries including a 5-month-old. A Tennessee State Tropper initiated a traffic stop for a 32-year-old driver, Tyron Gunn, on Tuesday that started on Interstate 40. Gunn proceeded to pull over during the stop but...
TENNESSEE STATE

