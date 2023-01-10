ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Meta is ending support for the original Oculus Quest VR

What just happened? Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is an incredibly popular device among fans of virtual reality, having sat atop the Steam survey's VR headset chart for many months. Now, Facebook's parent company has revealed it is calling time on the predecessor, the original Oculus Quest VR, which will stop receiving new software updates and can no longer use certain social features.
BGR.com

Meta has fixed that ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds

Meta is finally fixing that boring and ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds. In a blog post, the company announced that it is releasing a new version of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s world-building platform inside of its virtual reality headset. The update, version 91, adds a completely new loading screen, new moderation features, and a better party experience.
SVG

Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available

The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
BBC

Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?

2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet

As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn

Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
GAMINGbible

GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker

Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Polygon

How to get the Epic Games Launcher on your Steam Deck

A Steam Deck is basically a handheld, Linux-based computer dedicated to running your Steam games whenever and wherever you want. With a little work, you can get access to non-Steam game libraries like PlayStation Plus Cloud Streaming or Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s even possible to get the Epic Games Launcher working on your Steam Deck and get access to those Epic exclusives.
Kotaku

Xbox And Bethesda Confirm Nintendo-Style Direct, But Don’t Expect Starfield Yet

After rumors circulated earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed a Nintendo-style Developer_Direct will take place featuring Bethesda and Xbox. The presentation, planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, will focus on upcoming Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as new content for The Elder Scrolls Online. One game will be a no-show, though, and that’s the space RPG Starfield because Microsoft has a “standalone show” planned for a later date.
Engadget

Instagram's redesigned home screen ditches the shopping tab

Were you irked that Instagram's shopping obsession relegated the "new post" button to a corner? You're not alone. Instagram has revealed a home screen refresh, due in February, that axes the Shop tab and moves the Create button back to the center of the bottom navigation bar. That, in turn, shunts the Reels tab to the side.
SVG

2 Of The Top 4 YT Streamers Were Banned From Twitch

Twitch has consistently had viewers who complain about its terms of service over the years, especially when streamers feel like the platform uses double standards to justify punishing some streamers, but not others. Occasionally, Twitch has made an example of popular streamers. For streamers that get permanently banned from Twitch, their options are limited to a couple of different platforms.

