Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.

19 HOURS AGO