Meta is ending support for the original Oculus Quest VR
What just happened? Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is an incredibly popular device among fans of virtual reality, having sat atop the Steam survey's VR headset chart for many months. Now, Facebook's parent company has revealed it is calling time on the predecessor, the original Oculus Quest VR, which will stop receiving new software updates and can no longer use certain social features.
Meta has fixed that ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds
Meta is finally fixing that boring and ugly loading screen in Horizon Worlds. In a blog post, the company announced that it is releasing a new version of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s world-building platform inside of its virtual reality headset. The update, version 91, adds a completely new loading screen, new moderation features, and a better party experience.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
BBC
Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?
2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
NME
Bill Gates says the metaverse isn’t “revolutionary” but thinks AI will be
Bill Gates has said that he doesn’t think the metaverse has been “revolutionary” in the way he claims AI will be, and revealed that his code hasn’t been shipped with a Microsoft product since 1985. The Microsoft founder’s comments were made during a Reddit Q&A yesterday...
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
Best space games on Xbox Game Pass
Here’s our list with the top 10 space games you can play right now on Xbox Game Pass.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
Xbox Developer Direct showcase reportedly coming this month
New report claims Xbox wants its own Direct
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Polygon
How to get the Epic Games Launcher on your Steam Deck
A Steam Deck is basically a handheld, Linux-based computer dedicated to running your Steam games whenever and wherever you want. With a little work, you can get access to non-Steam game libraries like PlayStation Plus Cloud Streaming or Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s even possible to get the Epic Games Launcher working on your Steam Deck and get access to those Epic exclusives.
Kotaku
Xbox And Bethesda Confirm Nintendo-Style Direct, But Don’t Expect Starfield Yet
After rumors circulated earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed a Nintendo-style Developer_Direct will take place featuring Bethesda and Xbox. The presentation, planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, will focus on upcoming Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as new content for The Elder Scrolls Online. One game will be a no-show, though, and that’s the space RPG Starfield because Microsoft has a “standalone show” planned for a later date.
Engadget
Instagram's redesigned home screen ditches the shopping tab
Were you irked that Instagram's shopping obsession relegated the "new post" button to a corner? You're not alone. Instagram has revealed a home screen refresh, due in February, that axes the Shop tab and moves the Create button back to the center of the bottom navigation bar. That, in turn, shunts the Reels tab to the side.
2 Of The Top 4 YT Streamers Were Banned From Twitch
Twitch has consistently had viewers who complain about its terms of service over the years, especially when streamers feel like the platform uses double standards to justify punishing some streamers, but not others. Occasionally, Twitch has made an example of popular streamers. For streamers that get permanently banned from Twitch, their options are limited to a couple of different platforms.
Weeks from launch, Hogwarts Legacy is flying up the Steam charts
The Wizarding RPG is currently the second top-selling game on Steam
