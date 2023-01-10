ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Poorly-Timed CPR Celebration

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfz45_0k9qVRh500
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has issued an apology for an ill-timed sack celebration during his team’s 28-14 Week 18 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Highsmith laid on his back after making a sack on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson late in the fourth quarter. Steelers defensive end Demarvin Leal came over and performed fake chest compressions on Highsmith. The duo used the celebration earlier this season, however, this one came just six days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed CPR resuscitation.

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional],” Highsmith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never, ever would do that.”

Highsmith, 25, reiterated there was no intention at disrespecting Hamlin with the celebration. He didn’t make the connection until seeing that the play had gone viral after the game.

“I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,” Highsmith said. “When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses.

“Because me and her, we’re both followers of Christ. We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I’m just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar’s life. I just want people to know that there was nothing intentional about that. It was never planned. None of that.”

Alex Highsmith Up for Prestigious Award

Highsmith, the third-year pro, is the Steelers’ 2022 nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award is handed out annually to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

On the field, Highsmith enjoyed a breakout campaign. He recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks with 63 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-NFL star died by suicide, coroner concludes

On Jul. 17, Charles E. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh, North Carolina, about 6.5 miles away from his home. A report released Monday by the state medical examiner’s office in North Carolina reveals that it was a death by suicide, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance

Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
Outsider.com

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly Still in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks, still is in critical condition and in the ICU. The latest reports suggest that Hillis, who rescued four people, including his two own children, is dealing with kidney issues. Memphis TV station WREG reported that one of its journalists was told that Peyton Hillis is “battling and definitely needs as many prayers as he can get.” Quoting an unnamed source, the report said that “his kidneys are a great concern now.”
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Is There A Perfect Solution For The Steelers’ Quarterback Room In 2023?

A year ago after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played his final snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, the future of the quarterback position for the organization was in absolute limbo. Fast forward a couple months and the franchise signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal and eventually drafted Kenny Pickett following the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. As the team now looks forward to 2023, the only player who is certain to be back within the quarterback room is Pickett, and general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make serious decisions about who will back up Pickett going forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers Announcement Adds Intrigue on Green Bay Packers Future, Retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become a Tuesday mainstay on “The Pat McAfee Show.”. Following the Packers’ (8-9) 20-16 Week 18 home defeat to the Detroit Lions (9-8) which knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention, Rodgers was a no-show. There was no “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” as McAfee calls the weekly segment. Sad news to McAfee and his listeners, though Rodgers had a pretty good excuse to be a healthy scratch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy