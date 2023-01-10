Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Poorly-Timed CPR Celebration

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith has issued an apology for an ill-timed sack celebration during his team’s 28-14 Week 18 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Highsmith laid on his back after making a sack on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson late in the fourth quarter. Steelers defensive end Demarvin Leal came over and performed fake chest compressions on Highsmith. The duo used the celebration earlier this season, however, this one came just six days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed CPR resuscitation.

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional],” Highsmith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never, ever would do that.”

Highsmith, 25, reiterated there was no intention at disrespecting Hamlin with the celebration. He didn’t make the connection until seeing that the play had gone viral after the game.

“I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,” Highsmith said. “When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses.

“Because me and her, we’re both followers of Christ. We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I’m just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar’s life. I just want people to know that there was nothing intentional about that. It was never planned. None of that.”

Alex Highsmith Up for Prestigious Award

Highsmith, the third-year pro, is the Steelers’ 2022 nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award is handed out annually to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

On the field, Highsmith enjoyed a breakout campaign. He recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks with 63 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles.