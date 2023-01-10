Read full article on original website
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trading Madrigal Could Make Sense for the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs now have excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?
Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Carlos Correa signs $200 million contract with Minnesota Twins, New York Mets dramatically lowered their offer
The Minnesota Twins have signed Carlos Correa to a $200 million contract, becoming the third MLB team this offseason to
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
atozsports.com
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight
Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds. The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to ...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Chicago Cubs: The lasting impact of the 2003 season 20 years later
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Chicago Cubs season. Fans have mixed emotions remembering that year, as it brought many moments of joy, but ultimately ended in gut-wrenching heartbreak. Luckily, the pain of that NLCS collapse has subsided with the passing of time and the triumph of 2016. With all of that said, the 2003 season made a lasting impact that arguably still stands today.
NBA trade rumors: 3 new teams that could become sellers for the Lakers
Most fans want to see the Los Angeles Lakers make some kind of trade at the deadline. This Lakers team has shown serious potential in flashes and passing off the chance to improve would be disappointing, to say the least. The trade market has been slowly forming with a deadline...
Chicago Cubs News: Second Free Agency Wave, Carlos Correa, and more
It would appear that the second wave of Major League Baseball free-agent signings has started as Monday saw several signings that could have connections to what the Chicago Cubs are looking to complete before the start of Spring Training. Free-agent first baseman Brandon Belt signed a one-year deal with the...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target
As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Cubs Rumors: Nick Madrigal mentioned as potential Red Sox trade target
It's no secret that Nick Madrigal has rather quickly wore out his welcome with a lot of Cubs fans. After coming to the North Side along with Codi Heuer in the Craig Kimbrel trade in 2021, the former first-rounder has failed to stay healthy and, thus, hasn't emerged as the long-term solution the team hoped for.
Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight
At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
