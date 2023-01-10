ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder

Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NBA World Shocked By Zach LaVine's Decision Tonight

Some old-school basketball fans lament the NBA's rise of three-pointers. Yet even the most stubborn traditionalist would acknowledge that a player should fire away from behind the arc if down three during the final seconds. The Chicago Bulls faced that scenario Wednesday night, trailing 100-97 to ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The lasting impact of the 2003 season 20 years later

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Chicago Cubs season. Fans have mixed emotions remembering that year, as it brought many moments of joy, but ultimately ended in gut-wrenching heartbreak. Luckily, the pain of that NLCS collapse has subsided with the passing of time and the triumph of 2016. With all of that said, the 2003 season made a lasting impact that arguably still stands today.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target

As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight

At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy