Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s two-day collegiate hockey tournament begins Friday night at Enmarket Arena. It’s the first year the annual tournament will be held at the new arena. For more information about the games, please click here.
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 01-13-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front is off the coast, but now what’s up with these clouds, well an area of low pressure has developed along the front off the North Carolina coast and is amping up our cloud coverage this afternoon with the potential for some showers later this afternoon evening particularly the Lowcountry and along the Savannah River. Shower activity will begin to taper off and shift offshore after midnight. If you just happen to outside around midnight, you may get some snowflakes. This is not an “event” just a “is that?” moment.
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
Charter captain supports tagging research

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
Tybee’s MLK celebration event to take place at Tybee Post Theater

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is just two days away from its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Every year organizers bring something new to the table when it comes to celebrating Dr. King’s birthday. Perhaps one of the biggest changes this year is that there won’t be a parade down Butler Avenue.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
