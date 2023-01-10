SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front is off the coast, but now what’s up with these clouds, well an area of low pressure has developed along the front off the North Carolina coast and is amping up our cloud coverage this afternoon with the potential for some showers later this afternoon evening particularly the Lowcountry and along the Savannah River. Shower activity will begin to taper off and shift offshore after midnight. If you just happen to outside around midnight, you may get some snowflakes. This is not an “event” just a “is that?” moment.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO