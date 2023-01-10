Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s two-day collegiate hockey tournament begins Friday night at Enmarket Arena. It’s the first year the annual tournament will be held at the new arena. For more information about the games, please click here.
wtoc.com
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 01-13-2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front is off the coast, but now what’s up with these clouds, well an area of low pressure has developed along the front off the North Carolina coast and is amping up our cloud coverage this afternoon with the potential for some showers later this afternoon evening particularly the Lowcountry and along the Savannah River. Shower activity will begin to taper off and shift offshore after midnight. If you just happen to outside around midnight, you may get some snowflakes. This is not an “event” just a “is that?” moment.
wtoc.com
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future. Groups from...
wtoc.com
Charter captain supports tagging research
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern to research tactical fitness to avoid injuries in soldiers
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers across the Army could soon be learning tips to avoid injury and stay healthy to stay “in the fight” thanks in part to Georgia Southern. The university will have an even bigger role in research into combat related injuries and ways to keep soldiers healthy.
wtoc.com
Tybee’s MLK celebration event to take place at Tybee Post Theater
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is just two days away from its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Every year organizers bring something new to the table when it comes to celebrating Dr. King’s birthday. Perhaps one of the biggest changes this year is that there won’t be a parade down Butler Avenue.
wtoc.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
wtoc.com
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah private schools said they are investigating after claims of Benedictine students using racial slurs. A basketball coach for Savannah Christian said on Twitter it happened after a game this week at Savannah Country Day. The Benedictine students were not playing that night, but bystanders said they just showed up.
wtoc.com
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. kicks off weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marks the start of a weekend full of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the time he spent in Liberty County. It all leads up to the big parade that steps off from the Bradwell Institute on Monday. This year’s theme is “Reconciling...
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
wtoc.com
McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County held their annual MLK Day parade this Saturday morning. Parade Committee members say it’s the biggest one they’ve ever had. It was a beautiful day, fit for a parade, as local church groups, city leaders and community members marched down Northway Street in the parade.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
