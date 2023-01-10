Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Making chicken curry sliders with The Table of Spice
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Curried Chicken Day and so Sweta Patel joined Morning Break. She’s a Personal Sous Chef and a cookbook author. She showed us how to spice up our lives with a chicken curry slider recipe.
wtoc.com
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
wtoc.com
Tips for making a fire preparedness plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beginning of the year is always a good time to set goals and make plans to reach them. Especially if that plan can save your life. Capt. Carl Sapp joined Morning Break to talk about how you and your family can make the best plan to execute if a fire ever breaks out.
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
wtoc.com
Charter captain supports tagging research
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
wtoc.com
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s two-day collegiate hockey tournament begins Friday night at Enmarket Arena. It’s the first year the annual tournament will be held at the new arena. For more information about the games, please click here.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
No injuries in Richmond Hill home explosion
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. Friday, a home explosion occurred in Richmond Hill. No one was injured in the incident on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane. According to Bryan County Battalion Chief and Arson Investigator Tim Stillwell, the garage saw the most damage. There was no vehicle inside at […]
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern to research tactical fitness to avoid injuries in soldiers
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers across the Army could soon be learning tips to avoid injury and stay healthy to stay “in the fight” thanks in part to Georgia Southern. The university will have an even bigger role in research into combat related injuries and ways to keep soldiers healthy.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future. Groups from...
wtoc.com
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
Comments / 0