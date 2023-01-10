ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: ADHD medication shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shortage in attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications continues across the country. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how this is impacting our area. The latest shortage is plaguing the shelves of pharmacies in western Massachusetts, including Springfield Pharmacy. This time,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

New Subvariant of COVID-19 Found Locally as Cases Continue to Rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the nation. Most recently, XBB.1.5, a new Omicron subvariant of significant concern, has surged to represent 40.5 percent of all United States COVID-19 cases. This variant is noted to be highly transmissible. As of Dec. 13, 75.3 percent of Massachusetts COVID-19 cases were estimated to be the XBB.1.5 variant.
BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting

BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA

