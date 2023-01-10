ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
GREENFIELD, WI
fox32chicago.com

McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WADSWORTH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
TWIN LAKES, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested

MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

14-year-old girl shot in Racine by ex-boyfriend, according to prosecutors

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old girl was flown to Children's Wisconsin Sunday after being shot in the head multiple times. Her GoFundMe page identifies her as Jazlene Jones. Now, her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he shot the girl because she wanted to break up with him.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

