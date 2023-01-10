Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Former co-worker, his ex-wife testify
KENOSHA, Wis. - The first week of a man's new homicide trial wrapped up on Friday, Jan. 13. Mark Jensen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 1998 death of his wife, Julie Jensen. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. Mark Jensen was...
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek public's help finding critically missing 5-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing five-year-old girl. J'mya Hurt was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, a purple and blue "Frozen" hat, blue button-up shirt, tan pants and pink and black snow boots. She is Black, 3'5" tall and...
Jury selected in the retrial of Racine County man found guilty of killing wife
Jury selection continued Tuesday in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Racine County man found guilty of killing his wife 25 years ago.
WISN
14-year-old girl shot in Racine by ex-boyfriend, according to prosecutors
RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old girl was flown to Children's Wisconsin Sunday after being shot in the head multiple times. Her GoFundMe page identifies her as Jazlene Jones. Now, her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he shot the girl because she wanted to break up with him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
wlip.com
Jensen Trial Day 4: Julie Jensen Died of Asphyxiation; Ethylene glycol “Contributing Factor”
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Testimony continues today in the retrial of Mark Jensen. The morning started with witness Eric Schoor who was a friend of David Jensen-one of Mark and Julie Jensen’s children. Both Eric and David were 8 when Julie Jensen died. In the days before her death Eric...
