College basketball officiating is not revered for its excellency, to put it nicely. And for those watching the top 15 matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, it’s hard not to notice the officials’ impact on the game thus far at Bud Walton Arena. Both Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Alabama coach Nate Oats have said something to the officials at some point, but fans from both sides are roasting them online Wednesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO