ClickOnDetroit.com
Have you tried these food board trends?
Are you ready to impress your friends and family with a creative and delicious spread at your next gathering? Charcuterie boards became a huge hit, and now the food board sensation has gone to a whole new level. Chef Cat Shapiro-Warneck, the owner of Thyme & Honey, says food boards...
EatingWell
Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, carrots, pepper, salt and chicken; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cook, flipping the chicken occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Chicken and dumplings: Classic comfort food
I don’t really enjoy the cold anymore, but it’s a great excuse to cook warming comfort foods. There are many versions of chicken and dumplings. At its core, it is a chicken broth, bite-sized boiled or poached dough of some kind, and a little shredded chicken meat. The...
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Advice on reducing dry and flaky skin this winter
Many people, especially here in Michigan, suffer from dry, flaky skin in the wintertime and often find themselves constantly applying creams and lotions to their hands throughout the day. Shannon Reaves, owner and CEO of Detroit-based Bath Savvy Naturals, says she has a solution. Reaves said her skin care business...
fitfoodiefinds.com
4 Ingredient Homemade Pizza Sauce
This delicious homemade pizza sauce is so easy, you’ll never want to buy store-bought again! With a 5-minute cook time and just 4 basic ingredients, you simply can’t go wrong. The BEST Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe. Homemade pizza night just got better with this 4-ingredient homemade pizza sauce!...
skinnytaste.com
Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowls
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Delicious high protein Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowls are made with chicken breast, black beans, brown rice, cheese and smothered in hot sauce. Perfect for meal prep!. Buffalo Chicken Rice Bowls. These healthy Buffalo Chicken Bowls are high protein and high...
Tasting Table
Japan's Korokke-Pan Is A Mashed Potato-Hot Dog Sandwich Hybrid
Hot dogs are famously interwoven into the zeitgeist of America. ("Chicago-style" is a type of hot dog, for goodness' sake.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, United States foodies tend to take their hotdogs to elephantine proportions. Crif Dogs on St. Mark's in Manhattan does a bagel-inspired "Everything Dog" with cream cheese, scallions, and everything bagel seasoning. At Pink's in Los Angeles, you can get a Pastrami Burrito Dog wrapped in a massive flour tortilla. In an episode of his first show "A Cook's Tour," Anthony Bourdain jokes, "What did the Zen Buddhist say to the hotdog vendor? Make me one with everything."
Epicurious
Cabbage Quiche With Apple-Radish Salad
The best accompaniment to a rich, custardy quiche like this one, filled to the brim with caraway-scented cabbage and leeks? A crisp, crunchy, fresh salad dressed simply with olive oil and bright apple cider vinegar. The combo makes for a perfect brunch, long lunch, or weeknight dinner. A store-bought frozen crust speeds things up significantly, but if you’d like to make the shell yourself, use our basic tart dough recipe or the crust recipe in our quiche lorraine, which you’ll need to prebake before adding the filling.
skinnytaste.com
Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These easy Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans are a great way to use up leftover chicken breasts for dinner!. Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans. Stuffed Peppers are a favorite in my house! Some of my most popular are...
