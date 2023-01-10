ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing LA’s homeless emergency

PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously...
PALMDALE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
PASO ROBLES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hawaiian Airlines makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 en route to San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night, according to media reports. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that there was a problem with the plane's hydraulic system. The plane landed safely. According to FlightAware, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo lift their shelter-in-place orders and Paso Robles has lifted their evacuation orders and warnings

The cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have lifted their shelter-in-place advisories, but each still has weather advisories in place as more rain is expected. The post Cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo lift their shelter-in-place orders and Paso Robles has lifted their evacuation orders and warnings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
ems1.com

Woman has baby in Calif. riverbed with dad’s help as floodwaters rush in

LOMPOC, Calif. — A woman had a baby in a riverbed with the help of the father as floodwaters rushed in, California police said. The Lompoc Fire Department was checking on black smoke they had seen earlier in the day near the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc when they found the woman in active labor shortly before noon on Monday, according to a press release posted to the Lompoc Police Department’s Facebook page.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy