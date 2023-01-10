Read full article on original website
101 reopens in Santa Barbara area after crews spending hours clearing mud from roadway
Recent storms left the 101 Freeway caked in mud in the Santa Barbara area, leading to a full closure of lanes.
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
spectrumnews1.com
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing LA’s homeless emergency
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously...
Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
spectrumnews1.com
Hawaiian Airlines makes emergency landing at LAX
LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian Airlines flight 16 en route to San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Monday night, according to media reports. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that there was a problem with the plane's hydraulic system. The plane landed safely. According to FlightAware, the...
Storm updates: SLO County beach closed due to sewage spill, evacuation warning extended
San Luis Obispo County residents are cleaning up storm damage during a brief break in the weather.
spectrumnews1.com
Powerful storm brings flooding, highway closures to Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. — Southern California continues to be battered by a second powerful storm Tuesday morning. In Ventura County, the torrential rain forced several highway closures, including the 101 Freeway. By daybreak, the rain had tapered off, but the impact was visible.
More rain headed to SLO County. Here’s the forecast and how to prepare
Find out how much rain is expected, and where to get sandbags.
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
Cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo lift their shelter-in-place orders and Paso Robles has lifted their evacuation orders and warnings
The cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have lifted their shelter-in-place advisories, but each still has weather advisories in place as more rain is expected. The post Cities of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo lift their shelter-in-place orders and Paso Robles has lifted their evacuation orders and warnings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Record rainfall recorded in SLO County during storm. Here’s a look at the latest totals
One SLO County spot broke a rainfall record set in 1995.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
ems1.com
Woman has baby in Calif. riverbed with dad’s help as floodwaters rush in
LOMPOC, Calif. — A woman had a baby in a riverbed with the help of the father as floodwaters rushed in, California police said. The Lompoc Fire Department was checking on black smoke they had seen earlier in the day near the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc when they found the woman in active labor shortly before noon on Monday, according to a press release posted to the Lompoc Police Department’s Facebook page.
15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight
Santa Barbara County Fire evacuated 15 people from overnight flooding in Orcutt. The post 15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County reservoirs swell after rain storms. How much did water levels rise?
One SLO County dam is overflowing.
