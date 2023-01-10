ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric

Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his songs "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears & Beverley Mitchell: There Was ‘No Real Way’ To Prepare For Tough ‘Special Forces’ Series (Exclusive)

Celebrities might be known for living pampered lives, but 16 stars just took on the challenge of a lifetime for the show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, out Jan. 4, 2023 on Fox. The show sent a team of actors, athletes, and entertainers overseas to experience the grueling tests used to weed out elite soldiers for the military’s elite Special Forces squad.
SheKnows

Chloe Sets a Trap for Nick — and Billy Opens up to Chelsea

Chelsea opens her door and finds Billy sitting outside on the floor. She asks if he’s okay. He says he’s fine. She urges him to come inside and asks, “What’s wrong? Is it Lily?” Billy grimaces. Chelsea asks what happened. Tears run down Billy’s cheek as she replies, “It’s over.”
Whiskey Riff

TMZ Removes Story Falsely Claiming That Morgan Wallen Poured A Drink Down A Woman’s Shirt At A Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen found himself on TMZ again this weekend… for a little while. Obviously Wallen has had his share of unflattering stories come out in the past couple of years, highlighted by the video that was released in 2021 showing the country superstar using a racial slur outside of his Nashville home. He’s mostly managed to stay out of the news since then though, other than stories about his Dangerous: The Double Album breaking records and drawing in massive crowds for […] The post TMZ Removes Story Falsely Claiming That Morgan Wallen Poured A Drink Down A Woman’s Shirt At A Nashville Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling is the Cutest Little Cheerleader & We Want Her on Our Sideline Too

Brittany Mahomes and her daughter Sterling Mahomes took to the football field to cheer on their favorite quarterback, and the photos could not be sweeter! It’s no secret that Sterling is Patrick Mahomes’ biggest fan, and the little tike’s latest sideline pics just showcase that further. Posing with mom, the almost-2-year-old wore a red jumpsuit with ruffles on the sleeves and legs. Sterling loves matching with Patrick, so it’s no surprise her outfit had the number 15, just like her dad’s jersey. Unlike most Mahomes fans, Sterling’s gear has the word “Daddy” across the front. The little fashion icon also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ETOnline.com

Benji Madden Honors Cameron Diaz on 8th Wedding Anniversary

Benji Madden is marking a major milestone in his marriage to Cameron Diaz!. The former Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram Saturday, to honor his wife just two days after their 8th wedding anniversary with a sweet poem. "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side,...
iheart.com

Shay Mooney's Wife Shares Glowing Maternity Photos: 'The Countdown Is On!'

Hannah Mooney shared stunning maternity photos as she and her husband, Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney, prepare to welcome their third child next month. “If you see me in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just be using this bump as a shelf 🤰🏼😂,” Hannah adorably captioned the series of photos highlighting her baby bump on Monday (January 9), crediting Nashville-based photographer Laura Moll. “The countdown is on!”
iheart.com

Tyler Hubbard Pens Heartfelt Tribute With 2 Other Beloved Country Stars

Tyler Hubbard debuted his latest song from his soon-to-release solo project, and the heartfelt track serves as a sweet tribute loving relationships. He wrote it with two other country artists who are also well-known for their roles as proud husbands and fathers: Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson. The trio hadn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy