Morgan Wallen found himself on TMZ again this weekend… for a little while. Obviously Wallen has had his share of unflattering stories come out in the past couple of years, highlighted by the video that was released in 2021 showing the country superstar using a racial slur outside of his Nashville home. He’s mostly managed to stay out of the news since then though, other than stories about his Dangerous: The Double Album breaking records and drawing in massive crowds for […] The post TMZ Removes Story Falsely Claiming That Morgan Wallen Poured A Drink Down A Woman’s Shirt At A Nashville Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO