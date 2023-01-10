Read full article on original website
theproducenews.com
Nunes Vegetables names new VP of operations
Joe Mollner has been named vice president of operations for Nunes Vegetables Inc. Since starting in the industry with Harvest Management LLC in 2005, Mollner has worked in all aspects of harvesting, becoming its vice president of operations in 2014. His experience includes working for growers in Oxnard, Huron, Salinas,...
Techmer PM Announces New General Manager for Latin America Region
CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Leading North American polymer compounder and materials design firm, Techmer PM, has hired Ricardo Vásquez as its General Manager for the Latin America region, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005185/en/ Ricardo Vásquez, Techmer PM’s New General Manager for Latin America Region (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
John Deere announces its 2023 Startup Collaborators
Deere & Company has released the names of eight companies chosen for its 2023 Startup Collaborator program. The Startup Collaborator was launched in 2019 and helps John Deere enhance precision technology in its agriculture and construction equipment. Deere & Company has released the names of eight companies chosen for its...
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
The Lubrizol Corporation Names New Leadership Team
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- The Lubrizol Corporation, a global leader in specialty chemicals, announces the appointment of a new Lubrizol Executive Leadership Team. These experienced business leaders will continue to support the organization’s world-class talent and committed customers, advancing breakthrough chemistry that helps the world Move Cleaner, Create Smarter and Live Better. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005170/en/ Lubrizol Executive Leadership Team. (Photo: Business Wire)
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Viktoria Ruubel joins Veriff as Managing Director of Digital Identity
Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced that Viktoria Ruubel has joined the company as Managing Director of Digital Identity. Ruubel will be responsible for leading the business strategy and expansion of Veriff’s core product towards a reusable digital identity platform. Ruubel brings more than twenty years of...
theproducenews.com
Jose Rossignoli takes the healm at Robinson Fresh as president
Jose Rossignoli has been named the new president of Robinson Fresh. He succeeds Michael Castagnetto who has been promoted within C.H. Robinson to vice president of customer success supporting the North American Surface Transportation division. Rossignoli, who has been with the company since 2012, has held various leadership roles within...
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
theproducenews.com
Wakefern seeking suppliers at Own Brands summit
Wakefern Food Corp. announced an Own Brands Supplier Diversity Summit. The latest summit is an open call to diverse private label manufacturers to source food and beverage products for potential addition to Wakefern’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry store brands portfolio. Certified Diverse private label manufacturers and...
theproducenews.com
Varietal replacement shaping Chilean grape exports this year
The Table Grape Committee of ASOEX (Chilean Fruit Exporters Association) anticipates exporting 555,483 tons, equivalent to 67.742 million (8.2-kilogram) boxes, for the 2022-23 season. This is a 1.2 percent increase from the previous forecast — though still down nearly 9 percent from the 2021-22 season, largely the result of varietal replacement within the table grape industry in Chile.
theproducenews.com
Pure Flavor acquisition accelerates its expansion plans
With tremendous year-over-year growth fueling significant plans for expansion, greenhouse fruit and vegetable company Pure Flavor acquired DeTemporada Farms, a 25-acre greenhouse Bell pepper farm located in Merlin, ON. “We are excited to announce the addition of DeTemporada Farms to our family,” said Jamie Moracci, president. “Increasing our owned acreage...
hospitalitytech.com
Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6
Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities. Ms. Arrowsmith has served in various leadership positions across the G6 organization over her 28-year career. As President and CFO, she has been responsible for all finance and revenue-driving efforts, including the oversight of the revenue management, sales and e-commerce departments.
gamblingnews.com
Twenty-Nine Palms Casinos to Benefit from Light & Wonder Technology
On Friday, Light & Wonder announced it has taken its collaboration with the federally recognized Native American tribe from Southern California to a new level. Light & Wonder Extends Deal with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Extending its collaboration with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Light &...
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
fintechmagazine.com
AccorInvest and m3connect: taking hospitality to the cloud
Through its partnership with m3connect, AccorInvest has used the cloud to enhance the sustainability, efficiency and resilience of its hotel portfolio. AccorInvest, Accor and m3connect have partnered to launch a pioneering hospitality project, which gives AccorInvest’s global hotel portfolio unique access to industry-leading technologies. Through the partnership, AccorInvest has...
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
salestechstar.com
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America
The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
