Maine State

CBS Miami

Doctors now told to treat childhood obesity aggressively

MIAMI - For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. Rose Garcia, 18, said she's been overweight for as long as she can remember. "I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight," she said. The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise, and medication which...
TheDailyBeast

Weight-Loss Drugs and Surgery Recommended to Treat Childhood Obesity Under New Guidelines

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended for the first time that physicians treat childhood obesity with weight-loss drugs and surgery in new guidelines issued on Monday. The new recommendations—the first update to the AAP’s guidance in 15 years—underscores the importance of taking early action against obesity, which continues to rise in children. Since the 1980s, rates of obesity in children have tripled and even quadrupled in teenagers. The new guidelines highlight that obesity is a complex condition which cannot be cured with a simple solution, instead advocating lifestyle and behavioral changes—but now medications and surgery are also being recommended alongside those changes for the first time. “We now have evidence that obesity therapy is effective,” Dr. Sandra Hassink, medical director of the AAP Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight and co-author of the new guidelines, told NBC News. “There is treatment, and now is the time to recognize that obesity is a chronic disease and should be addressed as we address other chronic diseases.”
iheart.com

Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
yourerie

Your Health: Benefits of bariatric surgery

More than two out of every five adults in the U.S. are obese. Bariatric surgery helps many of these people drop weight, but new research at Cleveland Clinic is showing it can also do much more!. “We found that patients with morbidity who underwent bariatric surgery had significantly lower risk...
earth.com

Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting diets – when you can only eat during a specific window of time each day – have become increasingly popular over the past years as effective weight loss methods. Fasting for several hours per day or eating just one meal a couple of days a week can help the body burn fat and lower the risk of developing diabetes or cardiovascular disease.
KXLY

Waist-to-Hip Ratio Genetic Risk Score Inversely Linked to Weight Loss

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe and complicated obesity, there is an inverse association between the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) genetic risk score (GRS) and weight loss as part of a 24-week meal-replacement program, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Personalized Medicine.
aiexpress.io

Eating fast food is associated with liver disease

Quick meals (FF) consumption is extremely prevalent and related to excessive caloric consumption and a larger danger of diabetes. Little is thought in regards to the affect of quick meals consumption on NAFLD danger in wholesome adults or whether or not the impact of quick meals on steatosis is totally different amongst individuals with metabolic danger components, together with weight problems and diabetes.
msn.com

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Health

Timing of Meals for Diabetes

When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
Yaya Diamond

Portion Control and Type 2 Diabetes

Portion Control is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is caused by high levels of sugar in the blood, which can be controlled through lifestyle changes including proper diet and exercise. The most important dietary change one should make to control type 2 diabetes is portion control. Portion control means eating smaller portions of food more frequently throughout the day instead of larger meals less often. This helps to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce weight gain due to overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods. Eating smaller portions also reduces stress on the digestive system, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food while still keeping your glucose level within a normal range. By following some simple tips, you can conquer Type 2 Diabetes with portion control and lead a healthier life!
Medical News Today

Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study

Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Calorie-Restricted Intermittent Fasting Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission

Following a diet that restricted both calories and when participants ate led to remission of type 2 diabetes — normal blood glucose levels without taking glucose-lowering medications — in nearly half of participants, in a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Time-restricted eating...

