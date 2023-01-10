Read full article on original website
Biden team eyes end of Covid emergency declaration and shift in Covid team
The Biden administration wants to lift the yearslong emergency declaration for the pandemic. But first, it needs to manage the latest Covid threat.
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Classified documents found at Biden’s private office
The White House said that a small number of documents marked classified were found in a locked closet in office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Garland turned the matter over to the U.S. Attorney in Illinois, who was appointed by then-President Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has details.Jan. 10, 2023.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
A top Republican says Biden's proposals to make monthly student-loan payments cheaper are a 'backdoor' for his 'radical free college agenda'
Rep. Virginia Foxx took aim at the Department of Education's new regulations, which would make income-driven repayment plan payments cheaper.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash
It’s getting hot in here. A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet. Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
U.S. attorney reviewing documents marked classified found at Biden think tank
Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The roughly 10 documents are from President Biden's vice-presidential office at the center, the sources said. CBS News has learned the FBI is also involved in the U.S. attorney's inquiry.The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered...
Biden administration announces largest-ever funding opportunity for addressing environmental equality
The Biden administration just announced the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) largest-ever availability of funds aimed at addressing environmental inequity. The EPA said about $100 million would be available for projects around the country that are aimed at advancing equitable environmental outcomes for communities that are underserved or face disproportionate amounts of pollution. EPA Administrator Michael…
Senate Democrats urge Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups
Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on […]
More Biden documents marked classified found in at least one other location
CBS News has learned that more documents marked classified from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president were found in at least one additional location than previously known. The discovery was made after lawyers for Mr. Biden found the first batch of roughly 10 documents at a private office in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2. It is not clear when the additional documents with classified markings were found. A source familiar with the Justice Department's review did not identify the additional location where documents were found. The U.S. attorney charged with investigating the Biden documents is aware of the additional documents, but sources...
Biden asks Congress to pursue bipartisan options for reining in Big Tech
President Joe Biden asked for Democrats and Republicans to cooperate in order to hold Big Tech accountable.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS decides on 3 Inflation Reduction Act deadlines
HHS outlined three dates for the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping drug pricing bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2022, CMS said Jan. 11. A few provisions, including capping a month's supply of insulin to $35 and companies facing a fee if their drugs' prices rise faster than inflation, are already in effect.
Yellen will remain Treasury secretary heading into the Biden administration's third year
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay in her Cabinet role heading into the third year of the administration, a decision she conveyed to President Joe Biden during a December conversation, according to two White House officials.
New GOP Oversight chair launches probes into Biden finances, Hunter Biden laptop story
New House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Wednesday launched the GOP’s long-awaited investigation into President Biden and his family’s finances, requesting information from the Treasury Department. Comer sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking for documents and information on Biden’s family businesses, including any suspicious activity reports (SARs) generated…
msn.com
Twitter users celebrate Biden agency backtracking on gas stove ban: 'Paper straw people defeated again'
Twitter users mocked what appeared to be backtracking by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on the idea of banning gas stoves Wednesday. The CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. suggested on Monday that a ban on gas stoves was "on the table" because of the "hidden hazard" of potentially harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide emitted by them. The news quickly received backlash from social media users, though some Democratic figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported the idea.
msn.com
White House says Biden doesn't support banning gas stoves
The White House is pushing back on Republicans who have accused the Biden administration of wanting to prohibit the use of gas stoves in U.S. households. “The president does not support banning gas stoves,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Wednesday’s briefing. “And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. I just want to be very clear on that.”
CNBC
President Biden had classified documents in the garage of his Delaware home
Classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in a storage space in the garage of President Joe Biden's Delaware home, Biden said. The disclosure of that latest discovery comes three days after Richard Sauber, who is Biden's special counsel, confirmed media reports that a first batch of classified documents from the Obama administration were found in an office that Biden used in a Washington think tank.
