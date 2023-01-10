CBS News has learned that more documents marked classified from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president were found in at least one additional location than previously known. The discovery was made after lawyers for Mr. Biden found the first batch of roughly 10 documents at a private office in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2. It is not clear when the additional documents with classified markings were found. A source familiar with the Justice Department's review did not identify the additional location where documents were found. The U.S. attorney charged with investigating the Biden documents is aware of the additional documents, but sources...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO