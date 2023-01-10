ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
coinjournal.net

Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them

Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
u.today

New Details on 4 Trillion SHIB Moved by Binance – Shiba Inu Staking Performed

