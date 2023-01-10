Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
coinjournal.net
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
u.today
New Details on 4 Trillion SHIB Moved by Binance – Shiba Inu Staking Performed
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
Outflows from Binance are accelerating rather than stabilizing, according to a Forbes report published Monday. Customers reportedly pulled $12 billion from the crypto exchange over a two-month period. CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously called the high levels of withdrawals "business as usual". Binance lost an eye-popping $12 billion worth of...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
Binance admits its stablecoin sometimes lost the full backing it needed to keep its price fixed at $1
The crypto exchange hadn't always maintained the necessary dollar reserves to keep its BUSD-linked token stable, leading to a $1 billion shortfall at times.
Comments / 1