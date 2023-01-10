Read full article on original website
Related
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
Habersham County man arrested, charged with mail theft in several North Georgia counties
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Habersham County man was arrested and charged with mail theft stemming back to a litany of incidents in the summer of 2020. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Beasley, 29, of Clarkesville, stole mail from several counties across North Georgia. Beasley...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Police found a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds. On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles
ATLANTA - Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible. The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. Dec....
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped inside a home in Spalding County after a tree fell on top of it during storms that passed through Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to Chapel Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Atlanta...
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
Comments / 3