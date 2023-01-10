ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Police found a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles

ATLANTA - Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible. The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man injured after tree crashes through Georgia home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia fire crews have rescued a man who was trapped inside a home in Spalding County after a tree fell on top of it during storms that passed through Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to Chapel Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Atlanta...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams

ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy