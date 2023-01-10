Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to Bengals' accusations
The Cincinnati Bengals accused the Baltimore Ravens of “cheap” actions during the Week 18 encounter between the two. Now the Ravens have responded through head coach John Harbaugh. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh had this to say on the topic: “I studied the game really closely. It’s...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
5-Star Nephew Of Former College Football Star Is Transferring
Washington quarterback Sam Huard is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times. Huard is the nephew of former Washington quarterback star Brock Huard, and the son of Washington football director of community relations Damon Huard. The young signal caller was a ...
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Rob Gronkowski predicts Cincinnati's Joe Burrow will decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that he doesn't like the Baltimore Ravens secondary's chances Sunday night against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. "Joe Burrow is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said. "The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they...
NFL mock draft 2023: Colts select a quarterback, but at No. 1 or No. 4?
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and general manager Chris Ballard has to go for a quarterback, right? Remember, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger are still under contract. The Colts might try to move up to No. 1, just to make...
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley's Announcement
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been retained for the 2023 season. Many people thought USC would move on from Grinch, especially after giving up 46 points to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. And yet, Riley's confidence in his defensive ...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Chicago Bears mock draft 2023: Building around Justin Fields in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It provides them with an opportunity to
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
