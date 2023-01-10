ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
