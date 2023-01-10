ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Glen mudslide buries car in roadway

By KCAL-News Staff
Truck tries traversing mudslide on Beverly Glen 03:13

As KCAL Anchor Chris Holmstrom was on the scene, a driver tried to plow his truck through a mudslide on Beverly Glen near Mulholland Drive Tuesday morning, unsuccessfully. KCAL

Beverly Glen Blvd. was closed at Mulholland Drive Tuesday morning after a black Audi was buried by a mudslide in the roadway.

As KCAL Anchor Chris Holmstrom was on the scene, a driver tried to plow his truck through a mudslide on Beverly Glen near Mulholland Drive Tuesday morning, unsuccessfully.

KCAL Anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi first encountered the black Audi on Beverly Glen early Tuesday morning and called 911.

Chris found the driver later Tuesday morning, who was safe and uninjured. He was trying to figure out how to dislodge his car.

The driver, Ryan, said he got stuck on the way home at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. He said the hill collapsed and the mud surrounded his car. He said firefighters arrived and assisted himself and his friends out of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck stopped to talk to Chris.

"Mulholland is prone to some of these mudslides and stuff, it's never been this bad, to be honest. I've been living just over the ridge here just over five, six years now, it's never been this bad," said the truck driver.

