SWOOPING TO 15TH: OKWU Eagles soar past another foe

With reference to the classic Sonny and Cher song, “and the beat(ings) goes on.”

That’s the identifier so far this season for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball, which remains flawless minus one.

The Eagles swooped to their 15th win — and 11th in a row — in Saturday’s 83-71 thumping of Sterling (Kan.) College.

More importantly, OKWU (15-1) remained unbeaten (10-0) in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Balance created an accordion offense for OKWU — no matter where Sterling’s offense tried to squeeze down, the Eagles produced a sweet tune.

The team’s top four scorers averaged 14.0 points — Derrick Talton Jr., 16; Kaleb Stokes, 14; Jaden Lietzke, 13; and Taylen Miller, 13.

Lietzke also pulled down nine rebounds. Talton added six rebounds and five steals.

Rounding out OKWU’ top scorers were Amari Woods, nine; Austin Poling, seven; and Dylan Phillip, six.

Cedric Rollerson ripped the nets for 15 points to top Sterling, followed by Derrian Reed and Lucas Briar with 13 apiece.

The Eagles finally play Wednesday at home — their first appearance the at Mueller Sports Center in more than four weeks. They will tip-off at 8 p.m. against Tabor (Kan.).

OKWU has son six of its last seven games by a double-digit margin.

Following is a look at Bostwick’s record for the first 15 games in each of his 10 seasons with the team. (The final overall record is in parentheses.)

Bostwick’s record through 1st 16 games

2007-08: 14-2 (26-8)

2008-09: 15-1 (35-2)

2009-10: 16-0 (30-5)

2010-11: 15-1 (29-5)

2017-18: 11-5 (26-9)

2018-19: 16-0 (30-4)

2019-20: 12-4 (26-8)

2020-21: 11-5 (21-7)

2021-22: 16-0 (34-3)

2022-23: 15-1 (NA)

—

LADY EAGLES

Conference play remains very unkind so far this season for the OKWU women’s basketball team.

Sterling (Kan.) surged past the Lady Eagles, 87-47, on Saturday, to drop OKWU to 3-13, 2-8.

OKWU hasn’t posted a win since the week of Thanksgiving. They are 0-7 since.

River Jeffries boasted the hottest hand for OKWU in Saturday’s contest, knocking down 14 points. Sydnee Schovanec added nine points and seven boards; Esperanza Graham came off the pine to add nine points and eight rebounds.

Zariah Tillman scored eight to round out the team’s top four scorers.

Koryann Clason clipped the nets for a game-high 19 points for Sterling, while Karsen Schultz poured in 18 and Taya Wilson added 16.

This was a full-frenzied game — a total of 92 rebounds, 32 turnovers and 40 fouls.

The 47 points scored were the second-fewest this season for the Lady Eagles.

It also represented a pullback of points production during a recent offensive revival for OKWU. In the previous four games, the Lady Eagles had averaged about 64 ppg.

But, with Sterling out of the way, the Lady Eagles will return home for the first time in four weeks when they play host at 6 p.m. Wednesday to Tabor (Kan.) College.