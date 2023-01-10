ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton City Council approves raises, contracts with AFSCME unions

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXgFr_0k9qRMNq00

CANTON − City Council on Monday approved new collective bargaining agreements with Canton's two American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) unions.

AFSCME Local 3449, which represents technical and clerical workers, and AFSCME Local 2937, which represents utility and general labor employees, received two-year contracts that retroactively start Jan. 1.

More about the city's most recent raisesCanton OKs pay raise for non-union staff, caps elected officials' automatic raise

Council members discussed the contracts in a closed executive session before Monday's vote in open session.

Public Service Director John Highman made the only comments during the council's regular meeting, addressing several union members in the audience and thanking them for a "good process."

"We have a great relationship with our unions," he said. "They're our coworkers, our friends. We get along great. We work things out even when we don't always agree, and I just want to thank them for everything that they do for the city."

Both new contracts, according to Highman and council documents, include:

  • A 4% raise this year and a 2% raise next year.
  • A one-time payment of $1,000 ― an essential worker bonus ― for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The addition of Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, as a paid holiday.
  • New hires, who previously received five vacation days after one year of work, now will earn one day of vacation after 60 days of work, a second day after 120 days of work and a third day after 180 days of work.

Highman said both AFSCME unions previously approved the contracts, which are the city's final collective bargaining agreements to negotiate until the end of 2024.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theccmonline.com

Pozderac resigns, school board seeks to fill seat

Carrollton Schools officials are looking to fill a vacant seat on the board of education. The action comes following the resignation of board member Michael Pozderac, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pozderac is one of three school officials indicted by a Carroll County grand jury for illegally selling air purifiers to the district and attempting to hide the transaction.
CARROLLTON, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Still Discussing Zoning Change for Homeless Shelter

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a public forum on the idea of a new homeless shelter in New Philadelphia, more community members met with city council advocating for the build. The forum was attended by a few dozen citizens, asking questions of homeless shelter leaders and voicing any concerns...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage

Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office. But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy