Canton City Council approves raises, contracts with AFSCME unions

CANTON − City Council on Monday approved new collective bargaining agreements with Canton's two American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) unions.

AFSCME Local 3449, which represents technical and clerical workers, and AFSCME Local 2937, which represents utility and general labor employees, received two-year contracts that retroactively start Jan. 1.

Council members discussed the contracts in a closed executive session before Monday's vote in open session.

Public Service Director John Highman made the only comments during the council's regular meeting, addressing several union members in the audience and thanking them for a "good process."

"We have a great relationship with our unions," he said. "They're our coworkers, our friends. We get along great. We work things out even when we don't always agree, and I just want to thank them for everything that they do for the city."

Both new contracts, according to Highman and council documents, include:

A 4% raise this year and a 2% raise next year.

A one-time payment of $1,000 ― an essential worker bonus ― for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, as a paid holiday.

New hires, who previously received five vacation days after one year of work, now will earn one day of vacation after 60 days of work, a second day after 120 days of work and a third day after 180 days of work.

Highman said both AFSCME unions previously approved the contracts, which are the city's final collective bargaining agreements to negotiate until the end of 2024.

