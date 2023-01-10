Read full article on original website
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Severe Storms Could Produce Damaging Winds, Tornadoes In Southeast
A squall line of severe storms will spread through the South today. Damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes are all threats. Atlanta as well as Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, are cities in the greatest threat area. Severe storms will sweep across the Southeast today where they will produce numerous damaging...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Former University of Alabama Running Back Dies at Age 42
Former University of Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died on Monday in Missouri at the age of 42 according to reports by WVTM. Galloway played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-2002 and then was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Galloway was living in St. Louis and working as an eighth...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs
BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
GRAND OPENING: check out KS Boutique’s new store in Gardendale, Jan. 14
Get ready to shop! KS Boutique’s grand opening in Gardendale is Saturday, January 14 and there are lots of exciting reasons to attend. Read on for the scoop. If you love clothes, shoes and accessories, KS Boutique might just be your new favorite shop. Featuring sizes small to 3XL,...
Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
