Tuscaloosa, AL

The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Could Produce Damaging Winds, Tornadoes In Southeast

A squall line of severe storms will spread through the South today. Damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes are all threats. Atlanta as well as Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, are cities in the greatest threat area. S​evere storms will sweep across the Southeast today where they will produce numerous damaging...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer neighbors searching for stray dogs

BESSEMER, Ala. — Animal rights advocates are scouring Bessemer trying to find a stray dog and at least three of her pups. A rescuer managed to catch six of them last week, but one died after drinking antifreeze. While our cameras were rolling, Calvin Tucker of SOCAT Rescue managed...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
