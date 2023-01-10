Read full article on original website
2023 01/18 – Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate
Lawrence Steven ‘Steve’ Tate passed away on January 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital of Centralia. Lawrence was born on November 6, 1937, in Centralia, Illinois to mother Dora (DeSelms) Tate and father Ivan Tate. He married Mary (Bailey) Tate on September 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois.
Franklin Park Girls Fall In Regional Finals, New Horizon Heads To Finals….Area Girls Post Season Roundup
Lady Bobcats Drop Regional Semifinal To End Season. The Salem Lady Cats dropped their regional semifinal at Wesclin to Highland last night 47-36. Brylee Pennypacker led Salem with 13 and is one of 3 graduating 8th graders along with Mya Russell and Addy Lever. Also in Class L at Wesclin,...
2023 01/14 – Dennis Wayne Howell
Dennis Wayne Howell, 63, of Odin passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Salem Township Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1959, the son of Max E. and Geneva Pearl (McDaneld) Howell in Sterling, Illinois. He married the love of his life Theresa “Terry” Hildreth in 1980 in Centralia and she survives in Odin.
2023 01/13 – Debbie Emma Ford
Debbie Emma Ford, 66, of Centralia passed away surrounded by the love and support of her family Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 15, 1956, the daughter of Marvin Sr. and Ruby (Ord) Grote in Centralia. She married the love of her life, James Ford on April 28, 1978, in Centralia and he survives in Centralia.
2023 01/17 – Julia ‘Judy’ Rogers
Julia “Judy” Rogers, 89, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Centralia Manor. She was born September 11, 1933, in Centralia, the daughter of Leo Lordan and Dorothy (Francois) Lordan. She married William Rogers, Jr. on June 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2015.
2023 01/15 – Jean Ellen Fark
Jean Ellen Fark, 74, of Centralia passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. She was born on February 15, 1948, the daughter of James and Lula Mae (Duke) Hartwell in Centralia. She married Wayne Rinne and they later divorced. She married Larry Fark on July 6, 1983, in Las Vegas and he survives her in Centralia.
Centralia Earns Big Win At Wesclin, Raccoon Keeps Rolling
In middle school boys basketball, Centralia improved to 10-5 on the season by handing Wesclin their first loss of the year 39-36 at Trenton. Kenny Bratton and Jaxson Hancock scored 11 each for the Tigers and JaShawn Staples added 8. Wesclin was led by Gavin Rahm with 13 and Bryce Haar and Kaeden Tobin with 8 each.
Wise World of Wellen presented by Salem Eye Clinic
The color fuchsia is named after a German botanist from the 1500s named Leonhart Fuchs. (Pronounced Fyooks, like “dukes”.) He discovered a flower that was a pink-magenta color and called it a fuchsia . . . so that became the name of the color as well. Mirrors are...
Bobcats Take 16-5 Record To TTown Tonight
The Franklin Park Bobcats are back in action tonight on the road at a very good Teutopolis. After tonight, Salem will compete in the Greenville Tournament next week with an opening round game against Hillsboro. Also, the SC Falcons will host Patoka.
2023 01/16 – Betty Ann McCowen
Betty Ann McCowen, 87, formerly of Waltonville, Illinois, passed away at 12:28 pm January 12, 2023, at Green Tree Assisted Living Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Betty McCowen was born in Moline, Illinois on February 18, 1935, to the late Harold and Mary (DeClerq) Olivier. She married the late Jarrell “Jerry” McCowen on July 2, 1955. They were proudly married for 66 years before his death on July 5, 2021.
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
Herrin, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Centralia High School basketball team will have a game with Herrin High School on January 11, 2023, 16:15:00.
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night at RCHS in Olney. The Board met solely in executive session to continue the District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with it’s search consultants and also took time to interview two candidates for the job. The Board took no action and there were no public or employee comments. The Board will have another special meeting for the same purpose tomorrow afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney, starting at 3:45.
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
2023 01/13 – Kevin Vince Miller
Kevin Vince Miller, age 65, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on January 30, 1957, in Mount Carmel, Illinois, the son of Harry G. and Marjorie V. (Downs) Miller. Kevin is survived by his...
Illinois Deer Donation Program aims to feed Central Illinois
As prices continue to skyrocket, the Illinois Deer Donation Program is asking hunters to give deer meat to feed the hungry.
Road closure on IL 154 in Perry County – Monday January 16th
The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure on Illinois 154 just east of the square in Pinckneyville. Beginning Monday, January 16th at 6 a.m, Illinois 154 will be closed to all traffic between North Main Street and North Locust Street, weather permitting. The road is expected to be open by 6 p.m. on the same day.
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
A 26-year-old Sandoval woman has turned herself in on a felony failure to appear warrant in a pending burglary and theft case. Mallory Seals of East Scott is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. 36-year-old Jonathon Downes of Phelps Road in Walnut Hill is being held in lieu of...
Centralia City Council to be asked if they want to conduct feasibility study on new pool
The Centralia Fairview Park Pool Committee will ask the city council if they want to do a feasibility study as part of the committee’s study on if a new outdoor pool should be constructed in the park. The Business Development Manager of Burbach Aquatics that constructed the now-closed pool...
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
