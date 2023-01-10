(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night at RCHS in Olney. The Board met solely in executive session to continue the District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with it’s search consultants and also took time to interview two candidates for the job. The Board took no action and there were no public or employee comments. The Board will have another special meeting for the same purpose tomorrow afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney, starting at 3:45.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO