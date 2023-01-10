ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Roads, schools close as heavy rain douses Southern California

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5ArA_0k9qQIt900

Heavy rain pounded Southern California again Tuesday as yet another storm system thundered over the region, causing localized flooding and debris flows that forced closures of roads, freeway lanes and even some schools.

The powerful storm, which was expected to linger over Los Angeles, Orange and other southern counties through Tuesday, dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas overnight, with the bulk falling in Ventura County.

As of early Tuesday morning, roughly 6 inches of rain had fallen in Porter Ranch and Woodland Hills, while about 5 inches fell in Bel Air and Beverly Hills. More than 4 inches fell on Alhambra, Pasadena, Castaic and Newhall as of 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas received far more rain, with Warm Springs recording 8 inches of rain by 4 a.m. More than 7 inches fell in the Sepulveda Canyon.

By Tuesday morning, however, the steady rain that soaked much of the region began giving way to more sporadic showers, but NWS forecasters warned that the Southland was not yet done with the rain.

“There will be periods of heavy rain, strong winds, possible flooding and a chance of strong thunderstorms,” according to the NWS.

The overnight downpours led to isolated flooding and debris flows, making for a sloppy morning commute and warnings from local authorities for residents to stay off the roads if at all possible.

Mud flows, sliding rocks and fallen tree limbs made driving treacherous on canyon roadways out of the San Fernando Valley, frustrating drivers on critical routes such as Laurel, Coldwater and Benedict canyons. Roads in the Malibu and Topanga areas were also impacted, including a large boulder that fell onto Malibu Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, forcing a closure. All roads in the Sepulveda Basin area were also closed due to flooding.

With driving rendered difficult to impossible, all schools in the Malibu area were closed for the day, with students reverting to remote learning. Campuses in Santa Monica remained open.

The Los Angeles Unified School District closed Topanga Elementary School for the day due to the storm conditions, with all students and staff moved to Canyon Charter Elementary School in Santa Monica.

The storm also sporadically knocked out power to thousands of residents.

Late Monday night, as rain began pouring over the area, Los Angeles Fire Department and other first responders made a dramatic rescue as they pulled people from a large, water-filled sinkhole in Chatsworth that swallowed at least two vehicles — one on top of the other. There were also muddy debris flows on streets and a quarter-acre landslide on a hill in Hollywood Hills West.

Much of SoCal was under watches and warnings for floods, high wind and high surf. Flash flood alerts and watches were in effect in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with forecasters warning of continued possibilities of flooding along the Los Angeles County coast and in mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.

A flood watch also was in effect in Orange County’s coastal areas, inland areas including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

Due to the threat of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas, Los Angeles County officials issued an evacuation warning Monday for residents in the Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon area. Residents were warned to prepare to evacuate by gathering important materials and being ready to leave quickly.

The city of Duarte issued a “yellow alert” for residents of roughly 25 homes near the Fish Fire burn area from 4 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The alert imposes restrictions on street parking on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge and Fish Canyon roads, and on Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon and Greenbank Avenue.

The NWS also warned of gales and high surf expected over the region through Tuesday.

Snow levels were expected to remain above 8,000 feet Monday evening, but could fall as low as 6,000 feet on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Forecasters said the shower activity will slowly decrease by later Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with the area expected to dry out overnight and into the next few days.

In response to the seemingly relentless series of storms, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the entire state of California on Sunday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency resources.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Orange County until 4 p.m. Tuesday. South to southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 40 mph were expected in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.

Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and high desert.

Health officials issued a cold weather alert for Lancaster and Mt. Wilson, where near-freezing or sub-freezing temperatures are expected. The alert will be in effect Tuesday through Friday in Lancaster, and Wednesday in Mt. Wilson, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Partly sunny skies will return Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible next weekend, possibly as early as Friday night, according to the NWS.

Comments / 1

Related
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Rain again douses SoCal as latest storm passes through

Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches were in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were under evacuation orders, and more than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, lightning, hail and landslides. At least 17 people have died from storms that began late last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week. The deaths included a pickup truck driver and motorcyclist killed Tuesday morning when a eucalyptus tree fell on them on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley near Visalia, the California Highway Patrol said. “We’ve had less people die in the last two years of major wildfires in California than have died since New Year’s Day related to this weather,” Newsom said. “These conditions are serious and they’re deadly.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy