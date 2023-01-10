Read full article on original website
Callander Compares Doublet and Triplet Therapy in Early-Relapse Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, discussed studies that support alternative combination regimens after early relapse on bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma. A 60-year-old White woman was diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma. History: heavy smoker. Cytogenetics: gain (1q21) ECOG performance status: 0.
Roundtable Discussion: Komrokji Evaluates Pathology, Risk Assessment, and Therapy for Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rami Komrokji, MD, discussed with participants their approach toward assessing and treating a patient with symptoms possibly indicating primary myelofibrosis. KOMROKJI: How do you work with your pathologist? It’s a different setting in academia vs [the] community [setting]. How do you work on...
Roundtable Discussion: Moon Discusses Best Path for Maintenance Care in Advanced Bladder Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Helen Moon, MD, discussed with participants their approaches to metastatic bladder cancer and immunotherapy in the switch maintenance setting. CASE SUMMARY. A 66-year-old woman was referred by the urology department after evaluation for gross hematuria with an estimated glomerular filtration rate of 50...
RRx-001 Plus Irinotecan Improves Efficacy vs Regorafenib in Colorectal Cancer
Findings from the phase 2 ROCKET trial showed a benefit in progression-free survival, overall survival, and overall response rate in patients with colorectal cancer treated with RRx-001 plus irinotecan. In the phase 2 ROCKET trial (NCT02096354), treatment with the small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor, RRx-001, plus irinotecan elicited a statistically significant...
Molecular Targets and Transplant Considerations in Myelofibrosis
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: As far as the molecular targets and pathways that are thought to be critical in myelofibrosis, both in terms of the disease biology and as far as relevant therapeutic targeting, we know that there are several key targets and pathways. Of course, the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, the JAK kinases, these are essential for the disease biology. We know that patients typically have mutations in JAK2 or MPL or CALR. And these mutations all in some fashion do activate JAK-STAT signaling.
Using MRD Negativity to Discontinue Maintenance Treatment in Multiple Myeloma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ben Derman, MD, discussed data from an ongoing clinical trial evaluating MRD-guided discontinuation of maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma. Discontinuation of maintenance therapy and multimodal minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity led to a high rate of sustained MRD-negativity and lack of disease...
Samhouri Discusses Practice Changing Data in the DLBCL Space
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Yazan Samhouri, MD, discussed new agents, clinical trials, and developments creating change in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as the key takeaways from ASH 2022. Over the past year, there have been numerous advances for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)....
FDA Clears IND Application for HBM1020 for Advanced Solid Tumors
With the FDA clearing an investigational new drug application for HBM1020, the antibody can begin to be evaluated in clinical trials of patients with solid tumors. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical trials of HBM1020 as a treatment option for patients with advanced solid tumors, according to Harbour BioMed.1.
