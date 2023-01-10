Read full article on original website
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa
The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever
The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
Sporting News
Why Carlos Correa signed with the Twins after Giants, Mets contracts fell apart amid injury concerns
Carlos Correa's long national nightmare is finally over. The shortstop whose ankle has been under the microscope since mid-December has, seemingly, found a new home for 2023 and beyond, but it's also a familiar one. Correa and the Twins are in agreement on a six-year, $200 million contract, that could...
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Giants Had 'Conversations' After Failed Mets Contract, Says Zaidi
The San Francisco Giants reopened a line of dialogue with Carlos Correa after his agreement with the New York Mets stalled, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters Thursday. Zaidi didn't provide specifics of what the conversations entailed and indicated there was never any tangible momentum toward another deal...
Bleacher Report
Nelson Cruz, Padres Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract in MLB Free Agency
Nelson Cruz will be back for a 19th season in Major League Baseball after signing with the San Diego Padres. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cruz has agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres. Cruz became a free agent in November after the Washington Nationals declined a $16...
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Bleacher Report
Report: All Triple-A Minor League Ballparks to Use Robot Umpires in 2023
Electronic strike zones are officially coming to Triple-A baseball. According to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, "The electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Class Triple-A parks in 2023, sources told ESPN, seemingly another significant step toward the implementation of the technology at the big league level in the near future."
Bleacher Report
How Every Potential MLB Playoff Team Can Solve Its Biggest Problem
This is the awkward part of the MLB offseason when all of the major free-agent signings have happened and the best chance for an interesting move is through a trade. Most of the free-agent signings, whether significant or incremental, have already happened. Although, thanks to Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras, we were able to milk the shortstop's free agency for a few weeks of headlines.
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trey Mancini Remains in Contact with NYM amid Andrew McCutchen Buzz
The New York Mets have remained in contact with free agents Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Mancini, who will turn 31 years old in March, hit .239 (.710 OPS) with 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Nelson Cruz Drawing Interest from Padres; 42-Year-Old Hit 10 HR in 2022
The San Diego Padres are among the teams interested in free-agent slugger Nelson Cruz, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Cruz, a seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, will turn 43 years old on July 1. He had 10 home runs, 64 RBI, a .234 batting average and .651 OPS in 124 games for the Washington Nationals last season.
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams
Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants to Trade Cam Reddish for Multiple 2nd-Round Draft Picks
The New York Knicks are ready to cut their losses on Cam Reddish, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks are prepared to accept two second-round picks in return for Reddish. On Dec. 22, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported New York was holding out for a...
Bleacher Report
ESPN Insider Calls Texans a 'Sneaky Good' HC Job Because of Cap Space, Draft Picks
The Houston Texans haven't won more than four games in any of the last three seasons, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes the head coaching vacancy could be more appealing than fans think. "Sneaky good job," Fowler wrote. "The Texans will have an estimated $47 million in cap space and 11...
