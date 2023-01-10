Read full article on original website
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Arkansas Hunter Arrows Public-Land Booner, Thanks to His Hunting Buddy
On December 16, Josh Hogue put his buck tag on a giant public-land whitetail. But it was his best friend who initially spotted the deer in early December and at one point had the buck at 80 yards—not quite close enough for a good bow shot. Thanks to his buddy’s generosity, though, Hogue was able to have his own, much closer, encounter with the big typical.
Microwave Baked Potato
A microwave baked potato is a great side dish for any meal. It only takes a little olive oil, salt, and pepper and an 8-minute cook time and your side dish is ready. There is no question that potatoes may be the most beloved vegetable in all of the land. These microwave baked potatoes are just as tasty as baked potatoes in foil or crock pot baked potatoes, just done in less time.
‘So God Made a Farmer’ kind of week at Five Pine Cattle Co.
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Back in 1978, Paul Harvey gave a speech at the Future Farmers of America convention called, “So God Made a Farmer.” The speech describes the dogged determination and optimism of farm families. Harvey didn’t guarantee success, but instead showed the value of trying.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Ice Fishing Hunting Dog Reels In A Perch
These bird dogs need something to do in the off season. And why shouldn’t they resort to our hold-over activity of ice fishing too?. Ice fishing is the bridge to get outdoorsman through the winter. It’s not always our favorite activity, you know, with the needed freezing temperatures and the reduced action, but it still leads to great memories made and the chance to still catch some nice fish.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
The Igloo Bar: Legendary Minnesota Ice Fishing Spot Has A Full Bar Inside
Ice fishing is the bridge that gets some outdoorsman through the winter. In many areas in the north, everything freezes solid for the winter and hunting season is limited to predators or maybe trapping. Waterbody’s freeze over and give the gift of being able to walk on their surfaces, making...
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Crock Pot - Loaded Baked Potato Soup
If I had to choose a weakness, I think it would be potatoes. I don't know what it is about their starchy goodness but I could eat them everyday. Roasted, mashed, scalloped, heck I love simple boiled potatoes with butter, salt and pepper.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Full of Beans
This time of year means the weather is freezing, the days are short, and blizzards afflicting us with such a frequency that every time we hear the forecast, we are overwhelmed by a powerful urge to toilet paper the weather guy’s house. Except we are too tired to even...
Navy Bean and Bacon Chowder
Soak beans in 2 cups of water overnight, 8 hours. Drain and place in slow cooker. Add all remaining ingredients, except milk. Cover and cook on low 7-9 hours until beans are tender. Place 2 cups of cooked bean mixture into a blender and process until smooth. Return to slow...
