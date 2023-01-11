ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Tesla driver slams through wall, lands in pool; 3 people rescued

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlBEg_0k9qPXv100

A Tesla driver in Pasadena drove through a wall and landed in a pool Tuesday morning, authorities said. Three people in the car, including a child, were rescued by good Samaritans.

The accident happened near Pacific Oaks Children's School in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Fire officials say the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Two employees at the school witnessed the incident and swiftly responded by helping save the occupants inside the vehicle, which included two adults and one child.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the president of Pacific Oaks Children's School, Dr. Jack Paduntin, the child in the vehicle is one of their students and was in the process of being dropped off. The good Samaritans who helped were two teachers.

----

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynews.tv

Irvine: Woman Rescued After Vehicle Flies Off Freeway Into Flooded Channel

01.15.2023 | 11:35 PM | IRVINE – A woman was rescued by firefighters after her vehicle flew off a freeway into a flooded channel, late Sunday night. The female driver called 911 to report she had crashed into a flooded ditch on the northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Jamboree Road around 11:35 PM.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Car explodes in flames on Highway 14

A car erupted in flames Friday night on Highway 14, just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp and was the result of an explosion in the engine compartment, according to a witness at the scene. Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Fatal crash on I-15 in Victorville near Mojave Drive shuts down freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) A fatal crash on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Victorville closed all lanes Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. The crash was reported on the southbound 15 freeway near the Mojave Drive offramp, and involved a single vehicle that was driving recklessly prior to the incident, the California Highway Patrol logs reported.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy