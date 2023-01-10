ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
