NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
One Green Planet
Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects
A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
Unexplained deaths of whales on beaches lead to call of halt in offshore wind development
Conservationist groups say offshore wind developers using sound-mapping of the ocean may be causing harm. The Biden administration needs to halt development of offshore wind projects until it determines what is causing endangered whales and other mammals to wash ashore dead on beaches in New Jersey and New York, conservationists said Monday.
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast
Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Bald Eagle Snatches Canada Goose in Talons Before Feasting in Surreal Photo
"I like to think they're friends and the eagle is giving our boy a ride to the party," joked one commenter on the now-viral Reddit post.
TODAY.com
X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida
Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag. "There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins. "Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!"...
21-foot killer whale dies after washing ashore on Florida beach
A 21-foot killer whale has died after it washed ashore on a Florida beach, officials said. They said a necropsy will be performed.
Mountain Lion Breaks Into California Home & Drags Poor Dog Out By Its Neck
A community in Santa Rosa, California is a bit on edge, after video footage has surfaced of a mountain lion walking into a house, attacking the dog inside, and dragging it out by its neck into the backyard. According to KRON4, it all went down last week when a resident...
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
