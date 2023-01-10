Read full article on original website
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
WIBW
Topeka Police returns to normal accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting Thursday. The Topeka Police Department said, though, they have returned to normal accident reporting as of 7 p.m. Officials do remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to...
WIBW
Topeka woman faces arson charges for multiple grass fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to three grass fires on Tuesday, January 10, and the investigation lead to the arrest of one Topeka woman accused of causing the fires. Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, TFD firefighters were called to respond to a grass fire in the...
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
WIBW
Officials identify man they wanted to talk to about New Year’s Eve shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man officials had attempted to identify so they could talk to him about a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been identified. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they spoke with the man, who they thought might have information about the case. They say the man was not a suspect.
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
WIBW
One behind bars after knife pulled during North Topeka fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in North Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Paramore St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
1 person killed, 2 others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in critical condition.
WIBW
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
WIBW
Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
Topeka firefighter injured on icy roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car while working an accident, the city said. The original crash was on westbound I-470 at Huntoon. The firefighter, with more than 20 years of service, was hit by a car not involved in the original accident. “Personnel on […]
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
WIBW
TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force collaborated to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning that leads to a drug arrest. Both units served the search warrant in the 500 block of SE 37th St. relating to what the...
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
WIBW
Brown Co. authorities, KBI, investigating suspicious death
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead Tuesday in Horton. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1435 K20 Hwy, where they found a body in the home’s attic. That body has been identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, who lived in the home.
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
