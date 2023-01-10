Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 7-word reaction to 7-point, Draymond Green-esque double-double vs. Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks’ Wednesday night clash against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 31.7 points per night, good for third in the league behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid. Thus, no one would have expected, barring an unforeseen injury, that Antetokounmpo would only score seven points on the night. Something must have gone wrong for Giannis to score only that many points.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA-leading Celtics beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets’ first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Still Heated Over Knicks Analyst's 'Wannabe All-Star' Comment
Never mind Reggie vs. Spike. It's all about Tyrese vs...MSG Network?. The New York Knicks' rivalry with the Indiana Pacer has fizzled out in the new century after previously serving as must-see TV in the 1990s. But the TV aspect might be playing a part again thank to Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak, whose comments from the teams' last get-together apparently remain on Indiana's bulletin board.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Thursday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are giving Antetokounmpo the night off on the second end of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (ankle) and Joe Ingles (injury management) have also been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton will have more opportunities on offense as starters. There will also be larger roles for Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jordan Nwora.
Donovan Mitchell reacts to Jalen Brunson’s ‘crazy’ Knicks run
Jalen Brunson is on a hot streak with the New York Knicks, and even Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is in awe of what he’s doing. Brunson exploded once again on Wednesday, dropping 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting to help the Knicks take down the Indiana Pacers 119-113. It followed his 44-point outing in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Short-handed Heat rally, top short-handed Bucks, 108-102
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were short-handed. The Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed. The Heat got the better of it all. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
Citrus County Chronicle
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.
Citrus County Chronicle
Senators extend Coyotes' losing streak to 7 games
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does. When the puck wasn't in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom...
