Elon Musk Amplifies Bernie Sanders's Outrage Against Moderna
The pharmaceutical company is mulling a move that has enraged both Musk and one of his ideological opposites.
Bernie Sanders Begs Moderna Not to Follow in Pfizer's Footsteps
Big pharma has money to make and the covid vaccine is fertile ground for revenue. But at least one U.S. politician is urging caution.
Ars Technica
Moderna CEO: 400% price hike on COVID vaccine “consistent with the value”
Moderna is considering raising the price of its COVID-19 vaccine by over 400 percent—from $26 per dose to between $110 and $130 per dose—according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Ars has reached out to Moderna for comment but has not yet received a response. The...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Wealthy American wallets to take momentous hit from US recession
Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes warns of the likely possibility of a "richcession" creating "rough economic times" and "turbulence" ahead for wealthy Americans.
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on China: ‘We shouldn’t be afraid’
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the U.S. 'shouldn't be afraid' of China, and that American businesses pulling out of the country would not be good for consumers.
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
The cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is laying off 950 employees — around 20% of its workforce — due to the continued downturn in the crypto market and the broader economy, the company announced. This latest round of job cuts comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
Coinbase will chop 20% of its staff in a 2nd round of big job cuts, as its boss blames 'unscrupulous actors' for putting pressure on crypto
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blamed "unscrupulous actors" for the headwinds facing the crypto market, a possible allusion to FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried.
Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX
Cryptocurrency exchange CEO Brian Armstrong delivers a scathing critique of his rival.
Major Southern Newspaper Bashes Republicans Over Bill To 'Protect Tax Cheats'
“The GOP regards paying taxes not as a way of supporting the nation, but as an obligation to be avoided,” noted an editorial in The Charlotte Observer.
The U.S. May Avoid a Recession in 2023 After All
Inflation is slowing, and the jobs market is strong, so fears of a recession may fade.
Coinbase Lays Off Nearly 20% of Staff, Citing Financial Contagion and Market Turmoil
The company said the move would save it nearly a quarter of its operating expenses moving forward.
u.today
Jim Cramer Raises Concerns Over 'Unprecedented' Crypto Bank Bailout
Renowned CNBC host Jim Cramer recently took to Twitter to express his concern over Silvergate's "unprecedented" bailout loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank. "This is extraordinary," tweeted Cramer. "A bailout loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank for a crypto bank to stem the run. I wish people knew how dangerous this is all getting. NOT business as usual," he added.
sfstandard.com
Coinbase Cuts 950 Jobs as CEO Warns of ‘Contagion’
Coinbase, a major crypto exchange, is eliminating 950 jobs in the company’s second downsizing since June. In a memo to employees, CEO Brian Armstrong pinned the cutbacks partly on a protracted downturn in the crypto industry—and fallout from bad actors in the industry, potentially a veiled reference to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-disgraced crypto firm FTX.
wealthinsidermag.com
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on US Economy: ‘I Shouldn’t Ever Use the Word Hurricane’
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says he “shouldn’t ever use the word hurricane” when warning about the U.S. economy. However, he insisted that there are “storm clouds” that “could be a hurricane.”. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on US Economy. The chief executive of global...
Coinbase settles with New York state regulator for $100 Million US Dollars
The crypto exchange Coinbase was able to reach a one hundred million dollar settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. This settlement happened, according to the department, due to "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards for this particular exchange. Fifty million of those dollars go towards a fine for these shortcomings while the other fifty million dollars are supposed to go towards strengthening the internal compliance programs of the company and a new method for Coinbase to thoroughly vet any new customers who start to use the crypto exchange. After this, the shares for Coinbase spiked twelve percent. Coinbase was able to receive this benefit since it is the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.
Coinbase is Cutting 20% of its Staff
On Tuesday, Crypto exchange Coinbase announced they are laying off 950 employees, or roughly 20% of their workforce. The company estimates it will spend $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses from this announcement.
