Ars Technica

Moderna CEO: 400% price hike on COVID vaccine “consistent with the value”

Moderna is considering raising the price of its COVID-19 vaccine by over 400 percent—from $26 per dose to between $110 and $130 per dose—according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Ars has reached out to Moderna for comment but has not yet received a response. The...
u.today

Jim Cramer Raises Concerns Over 'Unprecedented' Crypto Bank Bailout

Renowned CNBC host Jim Cramer recently took to Twitter to express his concern over Silvergate's "unprecedented" bailout loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank. "This is extraordinary," tweeted Cramer. "A bailout loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank for a crypto bank to stem the run. I wish people knew how dangerous this is all getting. NOT business as usual," he added.
sfstandard.com

Coinbase Cuts 950 Jobs as CEO Warns of ‘Contagion’

Coinbase, a major crypto exchange, is eliminating 950 jobs in the company’s second downsizing since June. In a memo to employees, CEO Brian Armstrong pinned the cutbacks partly on a protracted downturn in the crypto industry—and fallout from bad actors in the industry, potentially a veiled reference to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-disgraced crypto firm FTX.
Mint Message

Coinbase settles with New York state regulator for $100 Million US Dollars

The crypto exchange Coinbase was able to reach a one hundred million dollar settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. This settlement happened, according to the department, due to "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards for this particular exchange. Fifty million of those dollars go towards a fine for these shortcomings while the other fifty million dollars are supposed to go towards strengthening the internal compliance programs of the company and a new method for Coinbase to thoroughly vet any new customers who start to use the crypto exchange. After this, the shares for Coinbase spiked twelve percent. Coinbase was able to receive this benefit since it is the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nic Conley

Coinbase is Cutting 20% of its Staff

On Tuesday, Crypto exchange Coinbase announced they are laying off 950 employees, or roughly 20% of their workforce. The company estimates it will spend $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses from this announcement.

