The crypto exchange Coinbase was able to reach a one hundred million dollar settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. This settlement happened, according to the department, due to "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards for this particular exchange. Fifty million of those dollars go towards a fine for these shortcomings while the other fifty million dollars are supposed to go towards strengthening the internal compliance programs of the company and a new method for Coinbase to thoroughly vet any new customers who start to use the crypto exchange. After this, the shares for Coinbase spiked twelve percent. Coinbase was able to receive this benefit since it is the only publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO