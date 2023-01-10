Rafael Nadal took part in a practice match in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and he lost the match to Hubert Hurkacz raising doubts about a good event. Nadal has not looked good before the Australian Open as he will enter the event winless in 2023. Even if we add this exhibition practice match, Nadal remains winless which is vastly different from last year when he had a trophy and no losses leading up to the event. To add to that, Nadal drew Jack Draper to start the event who is a player who can certainly trouble him, perhaps even beat him.

7 HOURS AGO