Related
skimag.com
Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova Keeps Shiffrin From Reaching Record-Breaking Victory
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Fresh off her 82nd World Cup victory in Slovenia, Mikaela Shiffrin was expected to win her...
NBC Sports
Petra Vlhova denies ill Mikaela Shiffrin’s first bid to break World Cup wins record
Olympic champion Petra Vlhova denied an ill Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first bid to break the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup wins record. The Slovakian Vlhova won a slalom by 43 hundredths of a second combining times from two runs in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday night. Shiffrin threw up in...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket
Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal...
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
tennisuptodate.com
Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe
The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert has high praise for Novak Djokovic following Adelaide title win, concurs with him being referred to as a 'master sailor'
Tennis legend Chris Evert has praised Novak Djokovic for his clutch mentality, which came to the fore in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday, January 8. Djokovic found himself a championship point down against Sebastian Korda in the 12th game of the second set. However, the 35-year-old came roaring back into the contest, denying his opponent and winning the ensuing tiebreak to draw level at a set apiece.
Porterville Recorder
Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5),...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal loses practice match to Hurkacz as doubts swell on Australian Open hopes
Rafael Nadal took part in a practice match in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and he lost the match to Hubert Hurkacz raising doubts about a good event. Nadal has not looked good before the Australian Open as he will enter the event winless in 2023. Even if we add this exhibition practice match, Nadal remains winless which is vastly different from last year when he had a trophy and no losses leading up to the event. To add to that, Nadal drew Jack Draper to start the event who is a player who can certainly trouble him, perhaps even beat him.
