Looking ahead: Will BYU’s football team be a Big 12 title contender in 2023?
BYU football: Cougars have some rebuilding to do in 2023 season if they hope to make some noise in Big 12 upon arrival in Power Five conference
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 8 Gonzaga
BYU lost one (at LMU) and won one (at San Diego) to bring them to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in WCC play. That win at San Diego was BYU’s most recent game. It was on Saturday, and the Cougars won, 68-48. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-3 on the year with a 3-0 conference record. They jumped up a spot in this week’s AP Poll from no. 9 to no. 8. So far in conference play, the Zags have wins over Pepperdine, and at San Francisco and Santa Clara. Both USF and Santa Clara gave Gonzaga a run for its money despite falling short in the end. That win at Santa Clara was Gonzaga’s most recent. It had a final score of 81-76 in favor of the Bulldogs.
BYU signee Jackson Bowers added to Polynesian Bowl
BYU signee Jackson Bowers has been selected for the upcoming Polynesian Bowl as the four-star tight end is set to cap his high school career by participating in the prestigious all-star event in the Aloha State this month. The talented prospect from Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View totaled over 1,500 receiving...
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
Oregon State Beavers land Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga through transfer portal
Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga, a name with some familiarity to Oregon State, announced Thursday that he’s transferring into the Beavers’ program. Tufaga completed his redshirt freshman season with the Utes in 2022. The brother of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has three years of eligibility remaining. Isaiah transferred to Hawaii in 2019.
Utah Finishes High In Final AP Top 25, Makes Some History
SALT LAKE CITY- It was not the ending that Ute fans wanted in their second visit to the Rose Bowl, but the AP voters seem to have seen the game and body of work for Utah a little different. Utah football finished ranked No. 10 in the final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 season that came out shortly after the National Championship between Georgia and TCU wrapped up and made some notable history in the process.
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Utah gets married at the youngest age, study says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns can’t wait to get hitched according to a new study published by a team associated with Shane Co. Provo ranked No. 1 and Ogden ranked No. 2 nationally with the highest population of married Gen Zers aged 18-24, according to Shane Co., using data from the U.S. Census marriage data in the 100 largest cities. Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, ranked within the top 10, ranking No. 8 nationally.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
University of Utah's engineering college just received its largest gift ever
SALT LAKE CITY — John Price has had an extremely unconventional rise to the top. He immigrated to the U.S. by way of Panama after his parents fled from Nazi Germany in 1939 to escape the Holocaust. As immigrants, his parents often struggled to make ends meet but they always prioritized Price and his siblings' education.
Opinion: Tax cuts are coming to Utah. Will more moving trucks follow?
Utah is likely to cut taxes again during this legislative session. So will a lot of conservative states. Statistics show low-tax states are growing the fastest.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
University of Utah announces plan to build 5,000 student housing units by 2030
The University of Utah announced Tuesday that it is planning to build 5,000 additional student housing units over the next several years — a number that would double its current amount of housing.
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
'Putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
Why did Governor Cox and Utah lawmakers decide to crack down on social media companies? What is their plan?
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
Corner Canyon High School cleared after threat leads to lockdown
Corner Canyon High School in Draper was cleared after being placed on lockdown with students told to remain in their classrooms Monday while the school investigated a possible threat.
