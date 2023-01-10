BYU lost one (at LMU) and won one (at San Diego) to bring them to 13-6 overall and 3-1 in WCC play. That win at San Diego was BYU’s most recent game. It was on Saturday, and the Cougars won, 68-48. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-3 on the year with a 3-0 conference record. They jumped up a spot in this week’s AP Poll from no. 9 to no. 8. So far in conference play, the Zags have wins over Pepperdine, and at San Francisco and Santa Clara. Both USF and Santa Clara gave Gonzaga a run for its money despite falling short in the end. That win at Santa Clara was Gonzaga’s most recent. It had a final score of 81-76 in favor of the Bulldogs.

PROVO, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO