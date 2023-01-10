ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
CBS LA

Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
MONTROSE, CO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?

Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
BARTOW, FL
New York Post

Three jail guards caught day drinking on the job at The Tombs

Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
The Independent

Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest

Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
COHASSET, MA
The Mystery Reporter

A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”

Photo by Lacie Slezak on UnsplashPhoto byWikipediaonUnsplash. The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometers from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was.
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
