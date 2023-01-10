Read full article on original website
Related
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
AOL Corp
Neighbors of missing Massachusetts mom recall last text from her husband
The neighbors of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4, are sharing what they say is the last text her husband sent to them on Jan. 1, the last time the mother of three was seen. Mike and Mandy Silva, who rented an apartment from...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?
Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
Brian Walshe spotted at juice bar day after wife disappears: video
Brian Walshe was captured on surveillance video at Press Juice Bar in Norwell one day after his wife, Ana Walshe, mysteriously disappeared from their Cohasset house.
25 Investigates learns about Brian Walshe’s criminal background as search continues for his wife
25 Investigates learned that there is an ongoing effort to find items Brian Walshe, husband of missing Ana Walshe, may have thrown away in bins or dumpsters during his travels. Brian Walshe was under federal house arrest when his wife went missing and police have been able to follow his...
Three jail guards caught day drinking on the job at The Tombs
Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Ana Walshe Told Mother 'Come Tomorrow' Before Disappearance
Ana Walshe's mother said her daughter pleaded with her to 'come tomorrow' from Serbia prior to her disappearance
Hacksaw, Bloodstains Recovered In Search Linked To Ana Walshe Case: Report
Several items were found during a police search linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe.
Why did this man buy cleaning supplies after his wife disappeared?
According to authorities, 47-year-old Brian Walshe made a trip to a local home improvement store to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies in the days after his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, went missing.
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
Ana Walshe's husband 'bought $450 of cleaning products' on day she vanished
A court hearing detailed that he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies from Home Depot while under surveillance on January 2 .
Daily Beast
Massachusetts Mom’s Hubby Spent $450 on Cleaning Supplies After She Vanished, Prosecutors Say
The husband of Ana Walshe, who went missing in the early hours of Jan. 1, made an unexplained trip the next day to Home Depot, where he spent $450 on cleaning supplies, prosecutors said Monday. Bail for Brian Walshe, 46, was set at $500,000 at his arraignment Monday morning in...
A Murder Which Was Called “God’s Plan”
Photo by Lacie Slezak on UnsplashPhoto byWikipediaonUnsplash. The person who reported the incident had narrated all that he witnessed to the police. By his statements, it sounded like a robbery attempt as the shooter first went for the purse. Dianne’s purse was found a few kilometers from the incident; it had no credit cards or cash. The killer’s military garb, gloves, and mask were also located not far from the incident. The police looked into every possible suspect, first came her husband, Brian. But according to the reporter, the shooter was.
Ana Walshe’s Defendant Husband Brian Walshe Was Called ‘Sociopath’ in Court Fight over Late Father’s Estate
Brian Walshe, the man at the center of his wife Ana Walshe‘s missing person case, was called a “sociopath” in a bitter fight over his late father’s estate, court records show. Fred Pescatore, a good friend of Dr. Thomas Moorecroft Walshe III, made a striking allegation...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
75K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0