Tennessee State

swimswam.com

Gabi Albiero Swims 51.48/1:55.04 Fly, 47.96 100 Free as Louisville Speeds Past Mizzou

LOUISVILLE vs MIZZOU (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL) Mizzou hosted Louisville for a men’s and women’s dual meet last Friday, falling to the Cardinals decisively in both meets. She’s been terrific all season, but Louisville’s Gabi Albiero was nothing short of exceptional at this meet. Albiero swept the fly events, putting up a sizzling 51.48 to win the women’s 100 fly. It was a great event for the Cardinals, as teammate Christiana Regenauer came in second with a 52.15.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

Mizzou Snags Summer Juniors Finalist Matthew Mortenson (2023)

Breaststroke and IM specialist Matthew Mortenson has announced that he will be joining the Mizzou Tigers in the fall of this year. Current photo via Matthew Mortenson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
COLUMBIA, MO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State

LCM (50 meters) 2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Bulls Open Indoor Season at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational

SCHEDULE (PDF) Tampa, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 – The University of South Florida track and field opens their 2023 indoor season this weekend at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational hosted by the Gainesville Sports Commission in Gainesville, Fla. Competition begins Friday with and competing in the women's high jump set...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 11) – Dual Meets Are Back

The NCAA schedule is getting busy again as teams return to dual meet competition, highlighted this week by Auburn's decisive wins over SEC rivals. Welcome to the 11th edition of The Week That Was in College Swimming, where every week we take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.
AUBURN, AL
swimswam.com

Stanford Leads Women’s NCAA Relay Qualification As Only School With 5 ‘A’ Cuts

Through midseason invitationals, Stanford is the only women's program that's swum 2023 NCAA 'A' cuts in all five relays. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason invites are over and the calendar has turned to 2023, which means that NCAAs are on the horizon. With that, it’s time to check in on how many schools have NCAA qualified relays.
WISCONSIN STATE
swimswam.com

TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards

TCU swept the Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive awards for the second time this season, with Piotr Sadlowski and Olivia Rhodes earning Swimmer of the Week honors. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Courtesy: Big 12 Sports. TCU swept the swimming and diving awards for the second time this...
FORT WORTH, TX
swimswam.com

FSU’s Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday. “These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
swimswam.com

Junior Nationals Finalist Hayden Penny Adds Commitment to Large Kentucky Class of 2028

Junior Nationals finalist Hayden Penny has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Hayden Penny. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

NCAA Limits Eligibility for Second-Time Transfers

Second-time transfers will have to provide proof of a physical injury, mental health condition, or other “exigent circumstances" to receive a waiver. Stock photo via NCAA. Over the summer, the NCAA Division I Council endorsed a recommendation that would have allowed college athletes to transfer an unlimited amount of times without losing eligibility. But at the 2023 NCAA Convention on Wednesday in San Antonio, the organization took a step in the opposite direction by limiting eligibility for second-time transfers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
swimswam.com

USC Cruises Past UNLV in First Meet of 2023

USC vs UNLV (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL MEET) USC hosted UNLV for a men’s and women’s dual meet over the weekend to kick off 2023. The Trojans emerged victorious in both meets. There was no diving at this meet. USC’s Justina Kozan was a double event...
LOS ANGELES, CA

