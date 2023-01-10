Breaststroke and IM specialist Matthew Mortenson has announced that he will be joining the Mizzou Tigers in the fall of this year. Current photo via Matthew Mortenson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO