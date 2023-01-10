Read full article on original website
Three-Time SEC Champ Ellen Walshe’s Status For Spring Semester Still To Be Determined
And while Tennessee couldn't comment directly on the nature of Walshe's medical condition, SwimSwam learned that she has been suffering from chronic fatigue. On Tuesday, Tennessee confirmed to SwimSwam that Ellen Walshe's status for the spring semester of the 2022-23 NCAA season...
Jasmine Rumley Competing Again After 2nd Surgery to Correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Tennessee junior Jasmine Rumley underwent a second shoulder surgery in August to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in both shoulders. She was cleared...
All-American Cora Dupré Won’t Finish the Season with Alabama Swim Team
Cora Dupré, who was 4th in the 100 free and 5th in the 50 free at NCAAs last year, is stepping away from the Alabama program.
Gabi Albiero Swims 51.48/1:55.04 Fly, 47.96 100 Free as Louisville Speeds Past Mizzou
LOUISVILLE vs MIZZOU (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL) Mizzou hosted Louisville for a men’s and women’s dual meet last Friday, falling to the Cardinals decisively in both meets. She’s been terrific all season, but Louisville’s Gabi Albiero was nothing short of exceptional at this meet. Albiero swept the fly events, putting up a sizzling 51.48 to win the women’s 100 fly. It was a great event for the Cardinals, as teammate Christiana Regenauer came in second with a 52.15.
Mizzou Snags Summer Juniors Finalist Matthew Mortenson (2023)
Breaststroke and IM specialist Matthew Mortenson has announced that he will be joining the Mizzou Tigers in the fall of this year.
Michael Brinegar Races LCM For First Time Since 2020 Olympics, Training at Ohio State
LCM (50 meters) 2020 Olympian in the 800/1500 free Michael Brinegar logged hist first LCM race since those Tokyo Games tonight in Knoxville. Swimming in the men’s 800 free, Brinegar clocked a 8:03.69, good for 5th place overall. Brinegar discusses how he feels about his first pool race in nearly a year (since 2022 NCAA Championships) as well as his new training home in Columbus with Ohio State.
Minnesota’s Drew Bennett Named Big Ten Men’s Freshman & Diver of the Week
Fr. – Madison, Wis. – Madison Memorial – Major: Undeclared. Finished eighth in the Platform event at the Georgia Diving Invitational with a score of 299.15, ninth in the Big Ten this season. Added an 11th place finish in the 1-meter springboard and a 13th place finish...
Bulls Open Indoor Season at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational
SCHEDULE (PDF) Tampa, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 – The University of South Florida track and field opens their 2023 indoor season this weekend at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational hosted by the Gainesville Sports Commission in Gainesville, Fla. Competition begins Friday with and competing in the women's high jump set...
The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 11) – Dual Meets Are Back
The NCAA schedule is getting busy again as teams return to dual meet competition, highlighted this week by Auburn's decisive wins over SEC rivals. Welcome to the 11th edition of The Week That Was in College Swimming, where every week we take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.
Stanford Leads Women’s NCAA Relay Qualification As Only School With 5 ‘A’ Cuts
Through midseason invitationals, Stanford is the only women's program that's swum 2023 NCAA 'A' cuts in all five relays. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Midseason invites are over and the calendar has turned to 2023, which means that NCAAs are on the horizon. With that, it’s time to check in on how many schools have NCAA qualified relays.
TCU Swimming & Diving Sweeps Weekly Big 12 Awards
TCU swept the Big 12 Weekly Swim & Dive awards for the second time this season, with Piotr Sadlowski and Olivia Rhodes earning Swimmer of the Week honors. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Courtesy: Big 12 Sports. TCU swept the swimming and diving awards for the second time this...
FSU’s Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday. “These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s...
Junior Nationals Finalist Hayden Penny Adds Commitment to Large Kentucky Class of 2028
Junior Nationals finalist Hayden Penny has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the fall of 2024.
Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Joshua Thai Named Men’s Pac-12 Swimmer & Diver of the Month
SAN FRANCISCO – Junior swimmer Björn Seeliger and freshman diver Joshua Thai have been named the Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month for December after two stellar performances at the Minnesota Invitational last month. Seeliger dominated the competition at the prestigious Minnesota Invitational. In that...
NCAA Limits Eligibility for Second-Time Transfers
Second-time transfers will have to provide proof of a physical injury, mental health condition, or other “exigent circumstances" to receive a waiver. Stock photo via NCAA. Over the summer, the NCAA Division I Council endorsed a recommendation that would have allowed college athletes to transfer an unlimited amount of times without losing eligibility. But at the 2023 NCAA Convention on Wednesday in San Antonio, the organization took a step in the opposite direction by limiting eligibility for second-time transfers.
WATCH: Tennessee Gets in LCM, Crooks & Caribe Pace 25-Points for Back-End 100 Speed
The Vols just raced SCY this weekend at Mizzou and on Monday afternoon were getting a feel for LCM racing to prepare for the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville this weekend. They used turn work as a method to transition into descend work, ultimately ending with back-end 100-pace. Watch below...
USC Cruises Past UNLV in First Meet of 2023
USC vs UNLV (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL MEET) USC hosted UNLV for a men’s and women’s dual meet over the weekend to kick off 2023. The Trojans emerged victorious in both meets. There was no diving at this meet. USC’s Justina Kozan was a double event...
