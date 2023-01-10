Kim Petras Drops the Temperature With Chilly Song Teasers: ‘It’s Cold in Here’

Do you feel that chill in the air? It’s either the dropping temperatures … or a new single from pop princess Kim Petras .

In a series of posts across her social media, Petras began teasing her latest, publicly-untitled new single. Beginning on Saturday (Jan. 7), Petras began dropping snippets of the track online, building up fan anticipation for her new song. In one TikTok clip (captioned “Beat so cold I got hypothermia”), the pop star can be heard singing, “Why don’t you take it all to me/ If you think you’re so cold” over crunching hyperpop production.

Petras kept the theme going, posting a video of a spinning snowflake icon captioned “it’s cold in here,” while gentle strings give way to that same industrial beat in the background. Finally, on Monday (Jan. 9), Petras shared a blurred and pixelated image of herself on Twitter , with the caption “new_banger: loading…” next to a pre-save link to the track.

The pop singer has plenty of reason to be building up a new release. After years slowly earning mainstream recognition in the industry, Petras recently broke through thanks to her featured slot on Sam Smith’s wildly successful single “ Unholy ,” which climbed back up the charts to No. 2 this week , only behind Taylor Swift’s “ Anti-Hero .”

Speaking to Billboard about her record-breaking turn on the track, Petras made it clear that she was ready for the next phase of her career to begin: “I’ve spent so long in this industry, and I feel like the music industry in general is just this weird game that people play, and it feels awesome to actually have success with an artist I adore,” she said previously. “That’s been a really authentic journey for me, coming along the way that it did.W

Check out the teaser’s for Petras’ forthcoming new single below: