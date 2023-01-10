Louisiana Mom Of Two Shoots, Kills Home Intruder Who Was Armed With Wrench And Shovel

51-year-old Robert Rheams of Hammond (TPSO)

A mother of two in Louisiana shot and killed a home intruder who was armed with a shovel and lug wrench.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, one man is dead following a home invasion at a Hammond, Louisiana, residence, which occurred in the early morning hours of January 8, 2023.

Chief Jimmy Travis says deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Klein Road shortly after 5:00 AM on Sunday.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Robert Rheams of Hammond, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced entry into the home of the victim and her two young children.

In the news: 20-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested With Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 4,000 People

During the incident, a physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner, which ultimately led to Rheams being shot by the homeowner.

Rheams was later pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

At the time of the incident, Rheams was out on parole after serving approximately 20 years in prison for armed robbery. Detectives have also been able to tie Rheams to a carjacking that occurred hours prior to the home invasion.

Chief Travis said that no arrests were made in this investigation.

In the news: Florida AG Moody: Biden Admin Withheld Info Proving Policies Were “Creating A Colossal Public Safety Crisis”

Travis added that this case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement