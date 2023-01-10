Read full article on original website
Tilbuerger Earns Ranked Win at ITF W25 Naples
NAPLES - Jantje Tilbuerger, a freshman on the UCF women's tennis team, advanced to the second round of the qualifying draw at the ITF W25 in Naples, Florida, this week. This tournament marked the first outing of 2023 for the Knights. Tilbuerger, who is ranked No. 830 in WTA singles,...
Knights Fall to Houston
HOUSTON — The UCF women's basketball team dropped an 80-42 decision to Houston on Tuesday evening in the Fertitta Center. The Knights (9-6, 0-3 AAC) started off slow with a scoring drought for the first two minutes of play, while the Cougars (6-10, 3-0 AAC) took advantage to go on a 10-0 spurt. UCF cut the first-quarter deficit to seven at 18-11 after a layup from Bryana Hardy, but Houston closed out the opening period on a 7-2 run to lead 28-13.
Buffalo fold Jackets via strong 3rd quarter
Things went well for The Villages High School boys basketball team Tuesday night in Leesburg. So well, in fact, eighth-year head coach Colt McDowell took a quick breather between the third and fourth quarters, stepping aside to let his assistants do all the talking in the middle of the team huddle.
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena
A quartet of R&B heavyweights are teaming up next month to bring a night of "Love & Laughter" to Orlando. Headlners Dru Hill (with Sisqó!), Silk, Sunshine Anderson, and Changing Faces converge on Additional Financial Arena near UCF next month for a one-off show with hits to spare. The tour blends a newer artist — Anderson — with the classic sounds of the other three headliners. And the chance to possibly hear both "We're Not Making Love No More" and "Freak Me" live on the same night is enticement enough. Love & Laughter happens on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's opens new Central Florida location
Core Orlando fans of their Midwestern powerhouse menu still have a bit of a drive
DPHS security guard retires after 35 years
Wanda Smith’s career at Dr. Phillips High School was nearly as long as the history of the school itself. The front-gate security guard began her position at the school six months into Dr. Phillips’ inaugural year, and she remained the booth sentry — the guardian of the Panthers — for nearly 35 years.
Orange County schools add police presence after shooting outside high school basketball game
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools say they are adding a police presence both during school and at athletic events followinga shooting in the parking lot after a Wekiva versus Edgewater basketball game. One teenager was hurt in the shooting outside Wekiva High School. Wekiva had their first...
Chilly start Thursday, rain Friday
It’s another chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s & 50s. Although it’s a cold start, this afternoon is going to be beautiful with highs in the mid/upper 70s with sun & clouds. Our next front approaches Central Florida overnight. We’ll be tracking rain & a few storms early tomorrow starting in our NW locations. Rain will continue to move across the area in the morning. As of now, our two models are showing things clearing by lunchtime, although this will likely have to be adjusted if the front moves through a little slower. As of 3:30 AM, the Storm Prediction does not have Central Florida in a severe weather threat.
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in the country
Orlando International Airport has been named the worst airport in the country for its number of delays.
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
Orange County to open disaster assistance site at Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County is preparing to open a site for Hurricane Ian victims to get help buying groceries. The on-site Disaster Snap location is set to open Monday at Camping World Stadium. People at the site can apply and interview for benefits. This is for anyone who...
Lake County man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
The Florida Lottery has announced that 65-year-old Liem Le of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000. Le purchased his winning ticket from Circle K,...
50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support
The mission of our publication has always been to inspire couples to spend quality time together by exploring the many amazing things our city has to offer. But we're equally dedicated to supporting and uplifting our local Orlando community as... The post 50+ Orlando Area Black-Owned Restaurants and Shops to Support appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach
Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired.
Fire crews in Seminole County battle fire the size of two football fields
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department battled a blaze in the Mims/Lake Harney area on Sunday. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation call around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they located the fire in a marshy area. Crews battled two separate fires...
Downtown Orlando ambassadors to address homelessness
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ambassadors patrol the streets of downtown Orlando from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. But now, they have a new mission: tackling the city’s homeless problem to keep families off the street. The ambassadors are meant to enhance security and hospitality for anyone in...
