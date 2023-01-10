ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

moderncampground.com

Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia

A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

List of MLK Day celebrations and events in SWGA

Numerous communities are hosting events on Monday, January 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here is a list of celebrations and events happening in Southwest Georgia or Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:. Decatur County. Dougherty County. This Martin Luther King Day, United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting

2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Lee Co. residents voice concerns of medical center project to commissioners

Lee County commissioners discussed the progress of the Lee County Medical Center. Chairman Billy Mathis reviewed the nonprofit project overseen by the Development Authority for residents to make comments on. Lee County came to voice their questions on the project. “But do you realize that Dougherty County citizens could come...

