moderncampground.com
Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia
A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
wfxl.com
List of MLK Day celebrations and events in SWGA
Numerous communities are hosting events on Monday, January 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here is a list of celebrations and events happening in Southwest Georgia or Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:. Decatur County. Dougherty County. This Martin Luther King Day, United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold...
WALB 10
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
WALB 10
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is expanding its training center. They’re looking to become the training hub for South Georgia after they finish expanding. A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago and will serve as a massive tool as part of the BPS Training...
WALB 10
Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Albany's first MLK parade set for Saturday, other events throughout weekend
ALBANY — Organizers of a weekend parade and banquet celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. say they hope the events will bring the community together and also attract tourists from outside Dougherty County. The Albany Minister’s Conference Inc. will hold Albany’s first MLK JR. Parade on Saturday,...
WALB 10
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years later after his death
10 years later, Kendrick Johnson's family remembers him. Johnson was found dead in a gym mat in 2013.
wfxl.com
Southern Regional Technical College criminal justice program donates teddy bears
Continuing a long tradition, the Criminal Justice program at SRTC-Moultrie has once again collected dozens of stuffed animals for the young clients of the Hero House Children’s Advocacy Center in Moultrie, Georgia. During the fall semester of 2022, the program collected 99 stuffed animals for visitors to the Hero...
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
wfxl.com
Motorcycle ride turns into life-changing accident for two people in Albany
A quick ride on a motorcycle with a friend turned into a life-changing event for two people in Albany. Samantha Hurst and Marvin Thomas were catching up and having fun with friends at a local bar on December 30th. Thomas tells FOX 31 that he has motorcycles for years and...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release.
wfxl.com
United Way SWGA challenges community to volunteer for upcoming annual MLK Jr. Day events
This Martin Luther King Day, United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold its 3rd annual RUN THE RACE Campaign- honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and kicking off 2023 with a day of service at volunteer spots across the Good Life City. The global pandemic and events of the...
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
WALB 10
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
WALB 10
First African American Dougherty County Commission Chairman sworn in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lorenzo Heard was officially sworn in as Dougherty County Commission chairman. Saturday night, the community held a swearing-in ceremony at Monroe High School. Heard will serve as the first Black chairman of Dougherty County. Heard is a Leesburg native who has been preaching since he was...
Thomasville's Nina's Creamery is open for business
Shop owners say it was scary not having a major corporation to fall back on but after just 3 days of launching their business they have already gained over 1,000 followers on Facebook.
wfxl.com
Lee Co. residents voice concerns of medical center project to commissioners
Lee County commissioners discussed the progress of the Lee County Medical Center. Chairman Billy Mathis reviewed the nonprofit project overseen by the Development Authority for residents to make comments on. Lee County came to voice their questions on the project. “But do you realize that Dougherty County citizens could come...
Americus, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Americus. The Terrell County High School basketball team will have a game with Sumter County High School on January 11, 2023, 18:30:01. The Terrell County High School basketball team will have a game with Sumter County High School on January 11, 2023, 18:30:01.
