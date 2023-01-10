Note: The following item was provided by Georgia Northwestern Technical College for publication. – KtE The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $24,100 in scholarships for spring semester 2023 to 35 students. Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,000 to assist in paying for spring semester at GNTC. “We applaud these […] The post GNTC Foundation awards spring scholarships appeared first on Polk Today.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO