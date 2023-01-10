Read full article on original website
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
kymkemp.com
Firearms and Narcotics Found During Traffic Stop, Says Del Norte County Sheriff’s Department
This is a Facebook post from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11 pm, Deputies from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
kezi.com
Douglas County man sent to federal prison for selling meth and illegal gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A Douglas County man will serve five years in federal prison for building and selling an illegal rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. According to authorities, court documents show that in January 2021...
KTVL
Ask10: What happens to stolen or abandoned shopping carts?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer, Timothy McMullen wrote in asking:. "I have noticed several times, the community officers' truck filled with shopping carts. Do the retail stores, getting the carts pay, the city for returning carts ?" News10 spoke to Lt. Rebecca Pietila with the Medford Police department, who...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
KTVL
Jury finds man guilty of murdering estranged wife
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and first-degree arson. On June 30, 2018, firefighters responded to a burning trailer in the community of Sams Valley....
opb.org
Disabled man suing Medford police alleges retaliation at bus station
Your browser does not support the audio element. Former Medford resident John Malaer was denied access to a bus ride home to the Oregon Coast after attending depositions of Medford police officers and the city manager on Saturday. Malaer is suing the police department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office...
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR WEAPON AND DRUG CHARGES
A Douglas County man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, said 46-year old Gregory Wayne Ferguson was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CRAWLING THROUGH A WINDOW
A Roseburg was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:10 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old after an employee of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard allegedly saw him crawl through a window to get in a room. The suspect had not paid for a room since January 6th.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO FIRE
A two-vehicle crash led to one vehicle catching on fire at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Mercy Drive on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. an SUV was driving eastbound on Stewart Parkway, going through the intersection, when the driver of a larger SUV attempted to turn from Stewart Parkway toward the parking lot that leads to two businesses. The first driver had a green light and the second vehicle had a flashing yellow light.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found in California
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
kptv.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with truck in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Douglas County, the Oregon State Police said Wednesday. According to OSP responded Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 42, at the intersection of Grant Smith Road, near milepost 76.5.
kezi.com
Bicyclist killed in crash at Highway 42 intersection
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck at an intersection on Highway 42 on Tuesday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they responded to a reported vehicle and bicycle collision at the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road at about 8:27 p.m. on January 10. Troopers said their investigation found a Dodge Ram 3500 truck was traveling west on Highway 42 in the fast lane when it struck a bicyclist who was traveling south across the intersection of Highway 42 and Grant Smith Road. Troopers said the bicyclist, identified as Michael Allen Davis, 34, of Roseburg, was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
KTVL
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident late Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 11:10 p.m. the 35-year old allegedly went to the victim’s residence in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street because he had stopped speaking to her months ago. The man opened the door, saw that it was the suspect and shut the door immediately.
kqennewsradio.com
GLIDE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT THURSDAY
A Glide man was jailed following an alleged DUII incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 p.m. officers responded to an alleged hit and run near the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Pomona Street. 32-year old Sean McGraw was called in after he allegedly drove off the road, went through a fence and then drove back onto the road.
