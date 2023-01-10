Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
North Patterson Street lane closure
VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
GDOT awards two southwest Georgia construction contracts
TIFTON — Two recently awarded Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts include work that will be completed in Berrien, Tift and Lowndes counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Nov. 18 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to the Irwin County line. The project was awarded to East Coast Asphalt Inc..
WCTV
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in many Leon County school zones
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on school zone speed limits that will impact drivers across the district. The change comes as LCS looks to comply with state law. According to a Facebook post from LCS, 20 school zones are impacted...
moderncampground.com
Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia
A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
Robbery leads to pursuit to Cascades Park
An individual is in custody following a robbery and pursuit in Leon County.
WCTV
Drought conditions remain across the Big Bend, South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The drought conditions continued throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia, with not much rain expected to ease it in the near term. The viewing area remained under moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s update released on Jan. 5. Most...
WCTV
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
wfxl.com
GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday
Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
WCTV
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
wfxl.com
New police department opens in Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
WALB 10
Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
wfxl.com
Southern Regional Technical College criminal justice program donates teddy bears
Continuing a long tradition, the Criminal Justice program at SRTC-Moultrie has once again collected dozens of stuffed animals for the young clients of the Hero House Children’s Advocacy Center in Moultrie, Georgia. During the fall semester of 2022, the program collected 99 stuffed animals for visitors to the Hero...
Candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator seat set for special election
Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for a special election for the Georgia State Senate District 11 seat at the end of the month.
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
wfxl.com
List of MLK Day celebrations and events in SWGA
Numerous communities are hosting events on Monday, January 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here is a list of celebrations and events happening in Southwest Georgia or Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:. Decatur County. Dougherty County. This Martin Luther King Day, United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
