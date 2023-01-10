ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

North Patterson Street lane closure

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power urges drivers to be cautious of lane closure while poles are being changed on N. Patterson Street. Georgia Power will shut down the northbound lane at the Center Of The Arts Park, located at 605 N Patterson St, to change out two dangerous poles. This work will begin on Wednesday, January 11th, and be closed until Thursday, the 12th.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

GDOT awards two southwest Georgia construction contracts

TIFTON — Two recently awarded Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts include work that will be completed in Berrien, Tift and Lowndes counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Nov. 18 was approximately $5.2 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from north of the New River Tributary Bridge to the Irwin County line. The project was awarded to East Coast Asphalt Inc..
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
moderncampground.com

Fully Automated RV Park Opens in Georgia

A fully automated RV park revolutionizing the RV park experience for travelers recently opened in Tifton (Georgia). “We are officially open and have welcomed our first guest: a 38-foot Class A Motor Coach en route from Ohio to Florida!” Tifton Overnight RV indicated on a Facebook post. According to...
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Drought conditions remain across the Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The drought conditions continued throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia, with not much rain expected to ease it in the near term. The viewing area remained under moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s update released on Jan. 5. Most...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday

Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

New police department opens in Thomasville

A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas Police Department investigates trailer theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently investigating the theft of a 24-foot black cargo trailer. A white truck was pictured entering and exiting the property to steal the trailer in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the police department. If you...
wfxl.com

List of MLK Day celebrations and events in SWGA

Numerous communities are hosting events on Monday, January 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here is a list of celebrations and events happening in Southwest Georgia or Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:. Decatur County. Dougherty County. This Martin Luther King Day, United Way of Southwest Georgia will hold...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Tifton park armed robbery

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a robbery at Fulwood Park that happened Saturday night. The 18-year-old victim flagged down a Tifton police officer at 14th St. E and Tift Avenue after he was robbed. He was approached by a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and jogging pants with what appeared to be an assault weapon and demanded money, according to law enforcement.
TIFTON, GA

